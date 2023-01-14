A surprisingly strong field will turn out for the 64th playing of the American Express across its three traditional courses.

The PGA Tour is set to return to Palm Springs for its annual event, the American Express, and a surprisingly stacked field is set to compete. Five of the top 10 players in the current world ranking will play: Scottie Scheffler (No. 2), Patrick Cantlay (4), Jon Rahm (5), Xander Schauffele (6) and Will Zalatoris (7). The tournament will again be played across three La Quinta courses, with PGA West serving as a de facto home base.

The event is not one of the Tour's new "elevated events," for 2023, but has still drawn a strong field.

Last year Hudson Swafford clipped Tom Hoge in this event by two shots.

The Stadium Course is known to be a challenging public course, with its mounded fairways and protected green complexes. It'll take center stage once again on Sunday.

The winner will bank $1.44 million for a tournament-record $8 million purse.

2023 American Express Full Field List