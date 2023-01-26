2023 Farmers Insurance Open: Final Purse, Payouts, Prize Money From Torrey Pines
A star-studded field is in San Diego for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open and they will play for the event's largest purse in its history. Jon Rahm entered the week on a tear and was the betting favorite, but our experts also liked Xander Schauffele. Five of the top 10 players in the world ranking entered the event, and per tradition the field played Torrey's North and South courses during the first two rounds before converging on the South Course for rounds 3 and 4.
Luke List won this event in 2022. The Farmers is not one of the PGA Tour's new "designated events," but the total purse this week has been increased since last year, when List won $1.512 million for his victory.
Here's the full breakdown of prize money for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open:
Farmers Insurance Open Final Payouts, Prize Money
Win: $1,566,000
2: $948,300
3: $600,300
4: $426,300
5: $356,700
6: $315,375
7: $293,625
8: $271,875
9: $254,475
10: $237,075
11: $219,675
12: $202,275
13: $184,875
14: $167,475
15: $158,775
16: $150,075
17: $141,375
18: $132,675
19: $123,975
20: $115,275
21: $106,575
22: $97,875
23: $90,915
24: $83,955
25: $76,995
26: $70,035
27: $67,425
28: $64,815
29: $62,205
30: $59,595
31: $56,985
32: $54,375
33: $51,765
34: $49,590
35: $47,415
36: $45,240
37: $43,065
38: $41,325
39: $39,585
40: $37,845
41: $36,105
42: $34,365
43: $32,625
44: $30,885
45: $29,145
46: $27,405
47: $25,665
48: $24,273
49: $23,055
50: $22,359
51: $21,837
52: $21,315
53: $20,967
54: $20,619
55: $20,445
56: $20,271
57: $20,097
58: $19,923
59: $19,749
60: $19,575
61: $19,401
62: $19,227
63: $19,053
64: $18,879
65: $18,705