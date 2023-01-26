A star-studded field is in San Diego for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open and they will play for the event's largest purse in its history. Jon Rahm entered the week on a tear and was the betting favorite, but our experts also liked Xander Schauffele. Five of the top 10 players in the world ranking entered the event, and per tradition the field played Torrey's North and South courses during the first two rounds before converging on the South Course for rounds 3 and 4.

Luke List won this event in 2022. The Farmers is not one of the PGA Tour's new "designated events," but the total purse this week has been increased since last year, when List won $1.512 million for his victory.

Here's the full breakdown of prize money for the 2023 Farmers Insurance Open:

Farmers Insurance Open Final Payouts, Prize Money

Win: $1,566,000

2: $948,300

3: $600,300

4: $426,300

5: $356,700

6: $315,375

7: $293,625

8: $271,875

9: $254,475

10: $237,075

11: $219,675

12: $202,275

13: $184,875

14: $167,475

15: $158,775

16: $150,075

17: $141,375

18: $132,675

19: $123,975

20: $115,275

21: $106,575

22: $97,875

23: $90,915

24: $83,955

25: $76,995

26: $70,035

27: $67,425

28: $64,815

29: $62,205

30: $59,595

31: $56,985

32: $54,375

33: $51,765

34: $49,590

35: $47,415

36: $45,240

37: $43,065

38: $41,325

39: $39,585

40: $37,845

41: $36,105

42: $34,365

43: $32,625

44: $30,885

45: $29,145

46: $27,405

47: $25,665

48: $24,273

49: $23,055

50: $22,359

51: $21,837

52: $21,315

53: $20,967

54: $20,619

55: $20,445

56: $20,271

57: $20,097

58: $19,923

59: $19,749

60: $19,575

61: $19,401

62: $19,227

63: $19,053

64: $18,879

65: $18,705