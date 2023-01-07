2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions Purse, Prize Money, Payouts: $15 Million Up for Grabs at Kapalua
The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions is the PGA Tour's first "elevated event" of the new year, and it has a total purse worthy of the designation: $15 million. The remaining elevated events of 2023 will feature payouts from $20-$25 million.
Seventeen of the top 20 players in the world ranking landed in Kapalua for a shot at this week's $2.7 million first prize. Collin Morikawa led at the 36-hole mark, which did not include a cut. Here are the final payouts for the event, slated to end Sunday afternoon.
2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Payouts
Win: $2,700,000
2: $1,500,000
3: $950,000
4: $730,000
5: $610,000
6: $500,000
7: $425,000
8: $383,000
9: $347,000
10: $320,000
11: $300,000
12: $285,000
13: $275,000
14: $265,000
15: $255,000
16: $245,000
17: $237,000
18: $232,000
19: $229,000
20: $226,000
21: $223,000
22: $221,000
23: $219,000
24: $217,000
25: $215,000
26: $213,000
27: $212,000
28: $211,000
29: $210,000
30: $209,000
31: $208,000
32: $207,000
33: $206,000
34: $205,000
35: $204,000
36: $203,000
37: $202,000
38: $201,000
39: $200,000