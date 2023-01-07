As the first elevated event of 2023, the TOC is offering a $15 million purse with $2.7 million to the winner.

The 2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions is the PGA Tour's first "elevated event" of the new year, and it has a total purse worthy of the designation: $15 million. The remaining elevated events of 2023 will feature payouts from $20-$25 million.

Seventeen of the top 20 players in the world ranking landed in Kapalua for a shot at this week's $2.7 million first prize. Collin Morikawa led at the 36-hole mark, which did not include a cut. Here are the final payouts for the event, slated to end Sunday afternoon.

2023 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Final Payouts

Win: $2,700,000

2: $1,500,000

3: $950,000

4: $730,000

5: $610,000

6: $500,000

7: $425,000

8: $383,000

9: $347,000

10: $320,000

11: $300,000

12: $285,000

13: $275,000

14: $265,000

15: $255,000

16: $245,000

17: $237,000

18: $232,000

19: $229,000

20: $226,000

21: $223,000

22: $221,000

23: $219,000

24: $217,000

25: $215,000

26: $213,000

27: $212,000

28: $211,000

29: $210,000

30: $209,000

31: $208,000

32: $207,000

33: $206,000

34: $205,000

35: $204,000

36: $203,000

37: $202,000

38: $201,000

39: $200,000