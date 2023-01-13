2023 Sony Open: Purse, Payouts, Prize Money From Waialae Country Club
The PGA Tour has returned to Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, for the first full-field event of 2023, and 144 players are competing for a total purse of $7.9 million. The winner will cash a check for $1.422 million.
Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion, and he hit one of the defining shots of last season to close out his victory. Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim were also among this headliners in this year's 144-man field.
Waialae is a much different setup compared to last week's stop at the Plantation Course at Kapalua - Waialae is relatively short, flat and narrow, while Kapalua features wide fairways and dramatic elevation changes.
According to the SI Sportsbook, Tom Kim opened the week favored to win at 10-1 odds, while Spieth and Sungjae Im were the second choices at 12-1.
The Sony Open includes a 36-hole cut, with the top 65 and ties advancing to the weekend. Here's the full prize-money breakdown for the 2023 event.
2023 Sony Open Final Payouts
Win: $1,422,000
2: $861,100
3: $545,100
4: $387,100
5: $323,900
6: $286,375.
7: $266,625
8: $246,875
9: $231,075
10: $215,275
11: $199,475
12: $183,675
13: $167,875
14: $152,075
15: $144,175
16: $136,275
17: $128,375
18: $120,475
19: $112,575
20: $104,675
21: $96,775.
22: $88,875
23: $82,555
24: $76,235
25: $69,915
26: $63,595
27: $61,225
28: $58,855
29: $56,485
30: $54,115
31: $51,745
32: $49,375
33: $47,005
34: $45,030
35: $43,055
36: $41,080
37: $39,105
38: $37,525
39: $35,945
40: $34,365
41: $32,785
42: $31,205
43: $29,625
44: $28,045
45: $26,465
46: $24,885
47: $23,305
48: $22,041
49: $20,935
50: $20,303
51: $19,829
52: $19,355
53: $19,039.
54: $18,723
55: $18,565
56: $18,407
57: $18,407
58: $18,091
59: $17,933
60: $17,775
61: $17,617
62: $17,459
63: $17,301
64: $17,143
65: $16,985