A $7.9 million purse is up for grabs at the 2023 Sony Open, with the winner set to bank $1.422 million.

The PGA Tour has returned to Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii, for the first full-field event of 2023, and 144 players are competing for a total purse of $7.9 million. The winner will cash a check for $1.422 million.

Hideki Matsuyama is the defending champion, and he hit one of the defining shots of last season to close out his victory. Jordan Spieth and Tom Kim were also among this headliners in this year's 144-man field.

Waialae is a much different setup compared to last week's stop at the Plantation Course at Kapalua - Waialae is relatively short, flat and narrow, while Kapalua features wide fairways and dramatic elevation changes.

According to the SI Sportsbook, Tom Kim opened the week favored to win at 10-1 odds, while Spieth and Sungjae Im were the second choices at 12-1.

The Sony Open includes a 36-hole cut, with the top 65 and ties advancing to the weekend. Here's the full prize-money breakdown for the 2023 event.

2023 Sony Open Final Payouts

Win: $1,422,000

2: $861,100

3: $545,100

4: $387,100

5: $323,900

6: $286,375.

7: $266,625

8: $246,875

9: $231,075

10: $215,275

11: $199,475

12: $183,675

13: $167,875

14: $152,075

15: $144,175

16: $136,275

17: $128,375

18: $120,475

19: $112,575

20: $104,675

21: $96,775.

22: $88,875

23: $82,555

24: $76,235

25: $69,915

26: $63,595

27: $61,225

28: $58,855

29: $56,485

30: $54,115

31: $51,745

32: $49,375

33: $47,005

34: $45,030

35: $43,055

36: $41,080

37: $39,105

38: $37,525

39: $35,945

40: $34,365

41: $32,785

42: $31,205

43: $29,625

44: $28,045

45: $26,465

46: $24,885

47: $23,305

48: $22,041

49: $20,935

50: $20,303

51: $19,829

52: $19,355

53: $19,039.

54: $18,723

55: $18,565

56: $18,407

57: $18,407

58: $18,091

59: $17,933

60: $17,775

61: $17,617

62: $17,459

63: $17,301

64: $17,143

65: $16,985