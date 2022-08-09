A 55-1 Long Shot is a Sneaky Bet This Week at St. Jude Championship

The FedEx Cup Playoffs have arrived, as they open in a familiar course in Memphis. While most of the Tour's biggest stars are in the field, one under-the-radar player could also contend.

The FedEx Cup Playoffs kick off with the FedEx St. Jude Championship at TPC Southwind in Memphis, a course that used to host a regular Tour stop. It's a par-70 where long hitters fare well (if they hit the fairways) but almost any type of player can contend. Particular emphasis this week goes to strokes gained - approaches. For another episode of Gaming Golf, Rotowire's Jeff Erickson and high-stakes fantasy player Scott Jenstad join Morning Read's Jeff Ritter to break down the betting options. Here are their picks:

FedEx St. Jude Championship Daily Fantasy Picks

$10,000 tier: Jenstad: Rory McIlroy, Xander Schauffele; Ritter: Patrick Cantlay

$9,000 tier: Jenstad: Tony Finau, Will Zalatoris; Ritter: Tony Finau, Matt Fitzpatrick

$8,000 tier: Jenstad: Shane Lowry, Collin Morikawa; Ritter: Tom Kim, Sungjae Im

$7,000 tier: Jenstad: Corey Conners, Russell Henley, Cam Davis, Scott Stallings, Brendan Steele; Ritter: Russell Henley, Tyrrell Hatton

$6,000 tier: Jenstad: Taylor Moore, Stephan Jaeger; Ritter: Brandon Wu, Jhonny Vegas

Ritter and Jenstad agree that Russell Henley's strokes gained - approaches performance, coupled with his recent form and course history make him an intriguing pick this week in all fantasy lineups and gambling cards.

Best Bets for FedEx St. Jude Championship

Here's what's on our hosts' cards this week, with odds from the SI Sportsbook:

Jenstad: Jon Rahm (20-1), Collin Morikawa (33-1), Shane Lowry (33-1), Russell Henley (55-1) Brendan Steele Top 10 (11-1)

Ritter: Matt Fitzpatrick (20-1), Tony Finau (22-1), Collin Morikawa (33-1) Tom Kim (35-1), Russell Henley (55-1)

One-and-Done Picks for St. Jude Championship

In one-and-done pools you can only use the same golfer once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' picks this week:

Jeff Ritter: Cam Smith

Scott Jenstad: Russell Henley

Jeff Erickson: Tony Finau

Watch the video above, and hit the play button below to listen. Look for more episodes of Gaming Golf coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.