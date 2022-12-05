A New Appreciation of Tiger's 2022, Planning the Busy 2023 and Cam Smith's Late Night

The Hero World Challenge had a plot twist before it began, yet ended with the same winner as a year ago. Plus more notes around golf.

A week ago, the golf world was anticipating seeing Tiger Woods play and Cam Smith won the first half of a possible Australian double. Well, how did all that work out? Bob Harig reviews it all in his Weekly Read.

Tiger Woods was forced to withdraw from his Hero Challenge with plantar fasciitis, a foot condition that would have made four rounds of walking excruciatingly painful. Dealing with such conditions has been the story of Woods's year, which Bob Harig writes makes it all the more remarkable that we saw Tiger play in three of the four 2022 majors.

You've heard and read all the LIV Golf vs. PGA Tour chatter for more than half a year, with plenty of barbs from both sides. So has Adam Scott, but his perspective is rare among pros: 'LIV should get on with what they’re doing and the PGA Tour should get on with what they’re doing and it will all sort out.' Bob Harig shares more about the popular Aussie's level head over the topic of 2022.

The PGA Tour's best will face off more often thanks to a series of new enhanced events next year, which no one is complaining about. But Bob Harig explains how players like Viktor Hovland and Jon Rahm, who will also maintain DP World Tour membership largely for Ryder Cup eligibility, are noting that their calendars will be especially full.

Ever have a few too many pints at the pub, figuring you were free the next morning? Cam Smith didn't think he had to play golf on Saturday, figuring he missed the cut at the Australian Open. But that wasn't the case, Bob Harig explains, in a hilarious end to Smith's amazing 2022.

There is a path to LIV Golf besides a guaranteed contract; Scott Vincent played his way in through the International Series Order of Merit. Bob Harig has that nugget and more in his Fore! Things, including three more players punching their tickets for the 151st British Open.

