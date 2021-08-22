A Seagull Tried to Steal Madelene Sagström's Ball at the Women's British Open

Birds have been known to pick up and move golf balls pretty often and, really, you can't blame 'em.

This is the seagull who picked up Madeline Sagstrom's drive. Golffile | Calum Mackenzie

The 2021 Women's British Open was played at Carnoustie Golf Links, the classic seaside course that dates back to 1850.

The key word in that sentence is "seaside" — because you know there are going to be some seagulls when you play golf close to the ocean.

Madelene Sagström discovered that first hand when this bird tried to steal, or maybe eat her ball during the final round Sunday:

Under USGA rules, the ball must be "replaced on its original spot (which if not known must be estimated)" whenever it's moved by an outside influence.

This is not the first time a bird playing around with a ball has been captured by cameras during a television broadcast. Here's a classic example from the 1998 Players Championship. Watch what this seagull does to Brad Fabel's ball:

Fabel, by the way, made the second-ever ace on TPC Sawgrass' 17th hole, according to the PGA Tour, in the 1986 Players Championship. That's a pretty darn good career right there.

Let's end with two more bird-ball encounters, both from Pebble Beach. First, here's Colin Montgomerie innocently playing out sideways from a bunker a little to close to an interested bird:

And finally, one from Phil Mickelson at the 2019 U.S. Open, called well by Paul Azinger: