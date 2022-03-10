Discussing Commissioner Jay Monahan's 'State of the Game'

Ann Liguori talks to longtime golf journalist Mark Cannizzaro about Phil Mickelson, the Player Impact Program and transparency on tour.

"Sports Innerview" host Ann Liguori and New York Post golf columnist Mark Cannizzaro discuss PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan's "State of the Game" press conference held prior to The Players Championship, the Player Impact Program, the PGA Tour's transparency issue, Phil Mickelson's controversial comments and the proposed Saudi golf league.

