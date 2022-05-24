Ascensus Becomes Newest Sponsor of LPGA’s Epson Tour, Will Sponsor 'Race for the Card'

The Ascensus 'Race for the Card' will award the top 10 players on the Epson Tour money list with an LPGA Tour card.

The LPGA’s Epson Tour and Ascensus announced a three-year partnership Tuesday at a press conference at Newport Group’s Orlando office. Ascensus will sponsor the Epson Tour’s "Race for the Card," which awards the top 10 players on the money list with an LPGA card for the following season.

Ascensus is a pillar in the financial community, offering services and expertise to institutions, advisors and state governments and allowing millions of people to save for retirement and other major life moments.

Morning Read’s Kelly Okun spoke with David Musto, the president and CEO of Ascensus, to learn more about his company’s first investment in the sports industry.

“Golf and financial services are both competitive fields – and maintaining a competitive edge in either requires personal commitment and discipline. You can see it on the course with these talented athletes and in our business and our people,” Musto said. “Companies in our industry often look to sports to create awareness given that shared competitive spirit. We also think our mission to help people save for what matters resonates with the fans, supporters, and followers of the LPGA, the Epson Tour, and the Ascensus Race for the Card.”

The Epson Tour is building momentum in the golf world, having recently signed a five-year deal with Epson, and Ascensus is joining the rise.

“Choosing women’s golf for our first-ever sports sponsorship just makes sense. The LPGA has a wonderful global reputation and resonates across markets, industries, and genders. And like Ascensus, the LPGA and the athletes who compete on the tour are committed to excellence and a strong focus on diversity, equity, and inclusiveness," Musto said. "We are extremely proud of the role played by the exceptional women leaders and associates who make Ascensus a better organization and bring their best selves for our clients and partners, every day.

“The Epson Tour, the Road to the LPGA, and the Ascensus Race for the Card all align beautifully with our values and our brand. It’s exciting to be part of the story as these terrific athletes go after their dreams and launch themselves to the world stage in their profession.”

When asked what Ascensus hopes to achieve with this sponsorship, Musto said, “Partnership is at the heart of everything we do – and sponsoring the Ascensus Race for the Card offers wonderful opportunities for the constituents we serve to engage with these talented athletes, our people, and our brand mission.

“We’re behind each of these competitors and want to be witness to their success. Giving the partners we serve the opportunity to meet the athletes, to cheer them on, and to be inspired by their performances is inspiring and helps cultivate even stronger relationships.

“Equally as important, our role with the Ascensus Race for the Card reflects and mirrors our strong commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusiveness.”

With Ascensus joining as the Epson Tour's newest partner, the players have gained a huge supporter who can make their dreams of playing on the LPGA Tour a reality.