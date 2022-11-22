Now that the official 2022 professional golf season has come to an end, there’s only one thing to do: start the countdown to the Masters.

New drone shots of some of Augusta National’s recent renovations might make the next five remaining months go by just a little bit faster. On Tuesday, Eureka Earth shared a photograph of Augusta’s “Amen Corner,” showing the 12th green, the world renowned Rae’s Creek, and a large portion of the par-5 13th. The most intriguing part of this glimpse at the major championship venue is the 13th tee box: It has been extended backwards into the wooded area behind the tee.

According to the post, the 13th hole measured 480 yards at the course’s original length in 1934 and 510 yards during the 2022 Masters. Now, the sweeping dogleg left will include some additional yardage, restoring its risk-reward value. With advancements in golf equipment and young players gaining distance off the tee at a rapid pace, the par 5 has lost some of the intrigue of its original design with many players capable of reaching the green in two shots.

Back in April 2022, Masters chairman Fred Ridley was asked about the lengthening of the hole, but he gave no clear answer to the media.

“At some point in time, it’s something that we will likely do,” he said of the lengthening process.

“The 13th hole does not have the same challenges that it had historically. I can just remember as a young guy watching the Masters, some of the triumphs and tragedies, and while we still have those, the fact that players are hitting middle-to-short irons into that hole is not really how it was designed. My reluctance to this date has been that it’s such an iconic hole," Ridley continued.

However, back in June, fans noticed that Ridley’s opinions were likely swayed. Eureka Earth shared photos of dramatic restorations taking place on the property, and most notably to the 13th hole.

The changes will be put to the test April 6-9, when the world’s top players return to Augusta National for the 2023 Masters Tournament.

More Golf Coverage: