2023 Masters Tournament Unofficial Field List, Qualifiers

This is the unofficial field list for the 2023 Masters, which is set for April 3-9 at Augusta National Golf Course in Augusta, Ga.

Players can qualify for the first of golf's majors in many ways, including past champions and winners of other major championships (more on that below). We'll update this article each time another player qualifies between now and the tournament in April.

First, here's how players qualify for the Masters, according to the official site at Masters.com.

Masters Tournament champions (Lifetime) U.S. Open champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years) British Open champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years) PGA champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years) Winners of the Players Championship 2021-2023 (Three years) Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One year) 2022 U.S. Amateur champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the 2022 U.S. Amateur champion 2022 British Amateur champion (Honorary, non-competing after one year) 2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion 2023 Latin America Amateur champion 2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion The first 12 players, including ties, in the 2022 Masters Tournament The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 U.S. Open Championship The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 British Open Championship The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 PGA Championship Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from the 2022 Masters to the 2023 Masters Those qualifying for the 2022 Tour Championship The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament

2023 Masters Tournament Field List

Here is the current, unofficial field list, along with the categories in which the players qualified.

Past Masters champions

Fred Couples (1)



Sergio Garcia (1)

Dustin Johnson (1, 12)

Zach Johnson (1)

Bernhard Langer (1)

Sandy Lyle (1)

Hideki Matsuyama (1, 13, 17)



Larry Mize (1)

Jose Maria Olazabal (1)

Phil Mickelson (1)

Patrick Reed (1)



Scottie Scheffler (1, 13, 16, 17)

Charl Schwartzel (1, 12)

Adam Scott (1, 17)

Vijay Singh (1)

Jordan Spieth (1, 16, 17)

Bubba Watson (1)

Mike Weir (1)

Danny Willett (1, 12)

Tiger Woods (1)

U.S. Open champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

Bryson DeChambeau (2)

Matt Fitzpatrick (2, 17)

Brooks Koepka (2, 4)

Gary Woodland (2)

Jon Rahm (2, 16, 17)

British Open champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

Shane Lowry (3, 12)

Francesco Molinari (3)

Collin Morikawa (3, 4, 12, 17)

Cam Smith (3, 5, 12, 16, 17)

PGA champions 2018-2022 (Honorary, non-competing after five years)

Justin Thomas (4, 5, 12, 16, 17)

Winners of the Players Championship 2021-2023 (Three years)

Webb Simpson (5, 12)

Cameron Smith (5, 12, 16, 17)

Current Olympic Gold Medalist (One year)

n/a

2022 U.S. Amateur Champion (7-A) (Honorary, non-competing after one year) and the runner-up (7-B) to the 2021 U.S. Amateur champion

Sam Bennett (7-A)

Ben Carr (7-B)

2022 British Amateur Champion (Honorary, non-competing after one year)

Aldrich Potgieter (8)

2022 Asia-Pacific Amateur champion

Harrison Crowe (9)

2023 Latin America Amateur champion

TBA (10)

2022 U.S. Mid-Amateur champion

Matthew McClean (11)

The first 12 players, including ties, in the 2022 Masters Tournament

Rory McIlroy (12, 14, 16, 17)

Will Zalatoris (12, 13, 15, 16, 17)

Corey Conners (12, 17)

Sungjae Im (12, 17)

Cameron Champ (12)

The first four players, including ties, in the 2022 U.S. Open Championship

n/a

The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 British Open Championship

Cameron Young (14, 15)

Tommy Fleetwood (14)

Viktor Hovland (14, 17)

The first 4 players, including ties, in the 2022 PGA Championship

Mito Pereira (15)

Individual winners of PGA Tour events that award a full-point allocation for the season-ending Tour Championship, from the 2022 Masters to the 2023 Masters

Patrick Cantlay (16, 17)

Xander Schauffele (16, 17)

Max Homa (16, 17)

K.H. Lee (16, 17)

Sam Burns (16, 17)

Billy Horschel (16, 17)

J.T. Poston (16, 17)

Tony Finau (16, 17)

Tom Kim (16)

Mackenzie Hughes (16)

Keegan Bradley (16)

Seamus Power (16)

Russell Henley (16)

Adam Svensson (16)

Those qualifying for the 2022 Tour Championship

Sepp Straka (17)

Tom Hoge (17)

Joaquin Niemann (17)

Aaron Wise (17)

Brian Harman (17)

Sahith Theegala (17)

Scott Stallings (17)

Talor Gooch (17)

The 50 leaders on the final Official World Golf Ranking for the previous calendar year

TBD

The 50 leaders on the Official World Golf Ranking published during the week prior to the current Masters Tournament

TBD

Past champions not expected to play

Tommy Aaron

Jack Burke Jr.

Angel Cabrera

Charles Coody

Ben Crenshaw

Nick Faldo

Raymond Floyd



Trevor Immelman

Jack Nicklaus

Mark O'Meara

Gary Player

Craig Stadler

Tom Watson





Ian Woosnam