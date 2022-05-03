Skip to main content

A Ball-Striking Machine Looks Like a Savvy Bet at Wells Fargo

In this new episode, the hosts break down favorites, fades and sleepers for daily fantasy lineups at the Wells Fargo Championship.

The PGA shifts back to the U.S. this week, and a familiar event, the Wells Fargo Championship, which will be staged at an unfamiliar course, TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm. (Quail Hollow is being prepped to host the Presidents Cup this fall.) Who do our hosts like at this tricky, par-70 track?

Daily Fantasy Picks for Wells Fargo Championship

Rory McIlroy is the betting favorite, but from the top tier of players Rotowire's Scott Jenstad and Morning Read's Jeff Ritter are aligned that Corey Conners looks like a great fit for this type of course, primarily for his ball striking and recent form. Jenstad also likes building lineups around Russell Henley and Keegan Bradley. Ritter also targets Henley, who leads the PGA Tour in Strokes Gains: Approaches.

Rotwire's Jeff Erickson is eager to tout PGA Tour rookie Cameron Young as a mid-tier pick, and everyone agrees that Young profiles as a player on the rise.

For sleepers, Jenstad likes Brandon Wu, Nate Lashley, Austin Smotherman and Andrew Novak. Ritter likes Matt Kuchar, and agrees and Novak is another player who appears mispriced this week.

Straight-Ticket Bets for the Wells Fargo Championship

Here's who's on our betting cards, with odds from the SI Sportsbook:

Jeff Ritter: Tony Finau (22/1), Gary Woodland (30/1) Matt Kuchar top-5 (10/1), Andrew Novak top-20 (6.5-1)
Scott Jenstad: Corey Conners (18-1), Brandon Wu (66-1)

Picks to Win Wells Fargo Championship for One-and-Done Pools

In one-and-done pools, you can only use the same player once per calendar year. Here are our hosts picks to win this week:

Jeff Erickson: Cameron Young
Jeff Ritter: Corey Conners
Scott Jenstad: Corey Conners (but almost chose Keegan Bradley)

Watch the video at the top, and hit the play button below to listen. Look for more new episodes of Gaming Golf coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.  

By Jeff Ritter, Jeff Erickson and Scott Jenstad15 seconds ago
