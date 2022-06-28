Betting the John Deere? This is the Week to Take an Underdog

The field lacks many big names, so this week it's time to place a few lottery tickets. Our hosts share ideas on where to place your bets.

The PGA Tour heads to the Quad Cities this week, and the depleted field may take a little sizzle out of the event, but it also offers betting opportunities for those who follow the pro game closely. This week, Rotowire's Jeff Erickson and Scott Jenstad are joined by Morning Read's Jeff Ritter to break down the field from a daily fantasy and gambling perspective.

John Deere Classic Picks for Daily Fantasy

$10,000 tier: Jenstad: Adam Hadwin; Ritter: Webb Simpson

$9,000 tier: Jenstad: Charles Howell III; Ritter: Maverick McNealy

$8,000 tier: Jenstad: Patrick Rodgers, Cam Davis; Ritter: Scott Stallings, Nick Hardy, CT Pan

$7,000 tier: Jenstad: John Huh, Chez Reavie, Chris Gotterup, Taylor Pendrith, Austin Smotherman; Ritter: John Huh, Steve Stricker, Chris Gotterup

$6,000 tier: Jenstad: Lee Hodges, Vaughn Taylor; Ritter: Hayden Buckley

John Deere Classic Best Bets

Here are our hosts' picks to win, with odds from the SI Sportsbook:

Jenstad: Patrick Rodgers (30-1), Cam Davis (40-1), John Huh (60-1), Chris Gotterup (80-1)

Ritter: Scott Stallings (30-1), Steve Stricker (55-1), Adam Svensson (50-1), Chris Gotterup Top 10 (8.5-1)

One-and-Done Picks for John Deere Classic

In one-and-done pools, you can only pick the same player once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' picks for this week:

Jeff Ritter: Chris Gotterup

Scott Jenstad: Charles Howell III

Jeff Erickson: Cam Davis

Watch the episode above, and hit the play button below to listen. Look for more new episodes of Gaming Golf coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.