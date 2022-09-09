Skip to main content

BMW PGA Championship Shortened to 54 Holes

DP World Tour officials, in deference to the death of Queen Elizabeth II and state funeral arrangements, decided to cancel play on Friday morning.
Luke Donald, of England, packs his bag while on course after learning that play at the BMW PGA Championship had been suspended due to the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

The BMW PGA Championship is being shortened to 54 holes after officials cancelled play Friday to mourn the death of Queen Elizabath II.

The DP World Tour event being played at Wentworth outside of London was halted on Thursday afternoon when the Queen’s death was announced. Play will resume Saturday morning with the conclusion of the tournament on Sunday.

The DP World Tour said it could not play into Monday due to various concerns surrounding the state funeral.

“The decision to restart on Saturday has been taken in accordance with Official National Mourning guidance and in consultation with the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS),’’ the DP World Tour said in a statement.

“The Wentworth event will give players, caddies, staff, volunteers and spectators the opportunity to come together across the weekend, not only to express their condolences but also to celebrate the extraordinary life of Her Majesty.

“We join other sports in doing this, including the Men’s Test Match between England and South Africa at The Oval and the Women’s IT20 match between England and India in County Durham, Premiership Rugby Union, Rugby League and the Great North Run in the north east of England.’’

The event resumes Saturday morning with all second-round tee times remaining the same.

“It is not possible to play the full 72 holes and finish on Monday as we cannot guarantee the staff, facilities or security of the venue on Monday due to the on-going plans for the state funeral,’’ the statement said.

The DP World Tour also said it would be scaling back most activities across the weekend that were planned for the event, including the cancellation of two concerts.

Viktor Hovland, Tommy Fleetwood and Andy Sullivan are tied for the first-round lead after shooting 64.

BMW PGA Championship Shortened to 54 Holes

