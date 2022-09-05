Listen: SI's Bob Harig on Interviewing Phil Mickelson, the FedEx Cup Finale and More

Skip to main content

SI's Bob Harig on Interviewing Phil Mickelson, the FedEx Cup Finale and More

Ann Liguori visits with Sports Illustrated's Bob Harig to discuss his exclusive interview with Phil, plus Rory's FedEx Cup and Cam Smith's move to LIV Golf.

Ann talks with Bob Harig, veteran golf writer at Sports Illustrated and Morning Read, about his exclusive interview with Phil Mickelson, plus Rory McIlroy's captivating FedEx Cup win and lots more.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

