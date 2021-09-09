Brian Anderson at No Loss For Words (or Opinions)

Varied veteran broadcaster covers a little of everything — from Charles Barkley to the Milwaukee Brewers — as a guest of host Jay Delsing.

Veteran sportscaster Brian Anderson sits with host Jay Delsing to talk about his varied broadcasting career. A brief summary includes being a sideline reporter during three of the San Antonio Spurs' NBA Championships, spending time at Golf Channel, calling NCAA basketball games for multiple networks and currently serving as the Milwaukee Brewers' play-by-play announcer.

Anderson, 50, a former college baseball player, also offers takes on culture in sports, "The Match" golf franchise on TNT and having Charles Barkley in the booth with him.

