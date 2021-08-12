Bryson Dechambeau Is a 'Very Good and Very Annoying Player'

From the Inbox will include some of the best reader letters we get from the Morning Read and Sports Illustrated Golf audience. Send us yours and we may include them in a future article.

Welcome to From the Inbox, a regular feature that will include the spiciest takes from you, the Morning Read and Sports Illustrated Golf readers.

We want to hear from you. Please email us at inbox@morningread.com to tell us what you think about anything happening in the world of golf. Let's start this week from two readers with takes on Bryson and what to call Taiwan:

Bryson DeChambeau tends to provoke strong opinions from golf fans.

USA Today

Just read the article on the caddy split. I may be dead wrong but even as a golfer with multiple science degrees, I find Bryson to be extremely annoying in his over-the-top analysis of everything and anything -- which leads to his slow play. I've always thought that golf is a nice mix of art and science but Bryson seems to want to reduce everything to the science alone. When I see him blast his drives and land 20 yards into the rough, he looks like my weekend buddies who swing to hard (he's just 100 yards further along). Yardages, wind direction, slope -- OK. When I see his caddy swinging an anemometer to determine moisture density it looks to me that Bryson is trying to demonstrate to everyone that he's smarter than the rest. As he says in the article regarding this, "Some people just won't get it." We get it, we don't want it. After all of the yardage calculations, slopes, grain, wind direction etc., you still need to hit the ball. He's a very good player and an extremely annoying one as well. More art, less science. — Bob B., Pennsylvania

C.T. Pan at the Olympics, with a "Chinese Taipei" jacket. Taiwan competes at the Olympics under that name based on an IOC vote in 1979.

USA Today

Aloha! C.T. Pan's exciting bronze medal playoff win was correctly listed as representing the country of Taiwan. Why do golf websites continue to use Chinese Taipei? Taipei is a city and often Taiwanese golfers are not from Taipei. Can you imagine Korean Seoul or Japanese Tokyo? If THE major international sports event -- the Olympics -- calls it Taiwan, golf websites should do likewise.

Frank M., Hawaii

What do you think? Send us your thoughts on anything golf-related to inbox@morningread.com.