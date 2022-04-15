Bryson DeChambeau Reports Successful Hand Surgery, Return 'Within Two Months'

The 2020 U.S. Open champion said he looks forward to a return to golf 'within the next two months.'

Bryson DeChambeau said on social media Thursday that surgery on his left hand was successful and that he hopes to return to golf "within the next two months."

He disclosed prior to the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship last month that he had suffered a fractured hamate bone in his left hand and a torn labrum in his left hip.

The hand injury occurred while he was playing Ping-Pong and slipped at a tournament he was playing on the Asian Tour called the PIF Saudi International. DeChambeau withdrew from that event after one round.

He didn’t return until the Match Play, where DeChambeau then said surgery was a possibility. There, he did not make it out of pool play. DeChambeau then missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open and again at the Masters, where he shot scores of 76-80.

DeChambeau was scheduled to play in a Professional Long Drivers Association event this week in Florida.