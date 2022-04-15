Skip to main content

Bryson DeChambeau Reports Successful Hand Surgery, Return 'Within Two Months'

The 2020 U.S. Open champion said he looks forward to a return to golf 'within the next two months.'

Bryson DeChambeau said on social media Thursday that surgery on his left hand was successful and that he hopes to return to golf "within the next two months."

He disclosed prior to the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play Championship last month that he had suffered a fractured hamate bone in his left hand and a torn labrum in his left hip.

The hand injury occurred while he was playing Ping-Pong and slipped at a tournament he was playing on the Asian Tour called the PIF Saudi International. DeChambeau withdrew from that event after one round.

He didn’t return until the Match Play, where DeChambeau then said surgery was a possibility. There, he did not make it out of pool play. DeChambeau then missed the cut at the Valero Texas Open and again at the Masters, where he shot scores of 76-80.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

DeChambeau was scheduled to play in a Professional Long Drivers Association event this week in Florida.

News

Bryson DeChambeau Reports Successful Hand Surgery, Return 'Within Two Months'

By Morning Read Staff11 seconds ago
Cameron Young watches a putt in the first round at the 2022 RBC Heritage.
News

Rookie Cameron Young Shoots 63 for Early Lead at RBC Heritage

By Associated Press1 hour ago
Greg Norman is the commissioner of the LIV Golf Invitational Series.
News

LIV Golf Invitational Series Set to Invite Top Amateurs; Pros Will Play on Per-Event Basis

By Bob Harig1 hour ago
Friars-Podcast-Final
Podcasts

Get to Know the Friars Golf Club, a Group of Passionate Golfers Who Travel the World

By Morning Read Staff9 hours ago
Phil Mickelson and Tiger Woods are pictured at The Match in 2018.
News

Phil Mickelson, Tiger Woods Have Registered for the U.S. Open

By Bob Harig9 hours ago
Tiger Woods follows a shot at the 2022 Masters.
News

Tiger Woods Commits to Pro-Am in Ireland Before British Open

By Bob Harig9 hours ago
PXG-Gen5-Revised
Gear

PXG Launches Gen5 Clubs, A Bold Advancement From Ambitious CEO Bob Parsons

By Jeff Ritter10 hours ago
See and shop what Scottie Scheffler used and wore to win the 2022 Masters at Augusta National on Morning Read's online pro shop, powered by GlobalGolf.
Shop

Inside Scottie Scheffler’s 2022 Masters Golf Gear and Apparel

By Morning Read Staff10 hours ago
IMG_5740
News

What It's Like to Play Augusta National the Monday After the Masters

By Colin McDonaldApr 13, 2022