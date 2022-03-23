Bryson DeChambeau Returning From Two Injuries at WGC-Match Play

The world No. 13 had a torn labrum in his left hip and a fractured bone in his left hand, the latter being further aggravated by playing pingpong.

Bryson DeChambeau returns to the PGA Tour this week at the WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas. Orlando Ramirez/USA Today

Bryson DeChambeau is back after a long layoff that he said was due to a fractured hamate bone in his left hand and a torn labrum in his left hip.

DeChambeau, who withdrew after one round of the Saudi International tournament in February, is making his first start today at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

He told Golf Channel that the hand had been bothering him and he injured it further playing pingpong at the Saudi event.

“No expectations. A great week is being here,” DeChambeau said.

"People are going to say it’s off of speed training and all that and, sure, some of the things have been a part of that, just abuse and working really, really hard,” he added. “But at the same time, I wouldn’t have traded it for anything. I’ve learned so much about my body as time has gone on and learned how to manage things and how important rest is.”

DeChambeau said he only began hitting full shots last week and didn’t begin hitting drivers until the weekend. He plans to play the Valero Texas Open next week in advance of the Masters.