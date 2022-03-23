Skip to main content

Bryson DeChambeau Returning From Two Injuries at WGC-Match Play

The world No. 13 had a torn labrum in his left hip and a fractured bone in his left hand, the latter being further aggravated by playing pingpong.
Bryson DeChambeau swings at the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open.

Bryson DeChambeau returns to the PGA Tour this week at the WGC-Dell Match Play in Austin, Texas. 

Bryson DeChambeau is back after a long layoff that he said was due to a fractured hamate bone in his left hand and a torn labrum in his left hip.

DeChambeau, who withdrew after one round of the Saudi International tournament in February, is making his first start today at the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play.

He told Golf Channel that the hand had been bothering him and he injured it further playing pingpong at the Saudi event.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“No expectations. A great week is being here,” DeChambeau said.

"People are going to say it’s off of speed training and all that and, sure, some of the things have been a part of that, just abuse and working really, really hard,” he added. “But at the same time, I wouldn’t have traded it for anything. I’ve learned so much about my body as time has gone on and learned how to manage things and how important rest is.”

DeChambeau said he only began hitting full shots last week and didn’t begin hitting drivers until the weekend. He plans to play the Valero Texas Open next week in advance of the Masters. 

Bryson DeChambeau swings at the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open.
News

Bryson DeChambeau Returning From Two Injuries at WGC-Match Play

By Bob Harig12 seconds ago
Jon Rahm tees off during the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.
News

Here Are TV Times for the WGC-Match Play and Other Pro Golf Tours

By Associated Press14 hours ago
J.B. Holmes hits from a bunker at Oakland Hills Country Club during the 2008 PGA Championship.
News

Oakland Hills' Brighter Days Ahead to Include 2034, 2051 U.S. Opens

By Dan O'Neill16 hours ago
Hideki Matsuyama swings at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.
News

Hideki Matsuyama Preparing to Play Next Week in Preparation for Masters

By Bob Harig17 hours ago
Beyond The Clubhouse.jpg
News

Davis Riley Details How He Likes to Practice

By Garrett Johnston18 hours ago
EA Sports' popular PGA Tour video game will be released in spring 2023.
News

EA Sports' PGA Tour Video Game Release Pushed Back to Spring 2023

By Nick Menta18 hours ago
Phil Mickelson is pictured in November 2021. He will not play in the 2022 Masters.
News

Phil Mickelson is Now in Exile, and No One Knows What His Next Move Might Be

By Bob Harig20 hours ago
Henley
Gambling

2022 WGC-Dell Match Play: Latest betting odds, favorites and sleeper picks for Austin Country Club

By Daniel Wooters20 hours ago
Balls in the Air - Charlie Rymer
Podcasts

LA Golf Dares to Be a Different Kind of Golf Gear Company

By Charlie Rymer22 hours ago