Not that long ago, Bryson DeChambeau’s rapid weight gain had golf fans in a frenzy.

In 2020, the now-LIV Golf member put on 50 pounds in the span of just a few months, adopting the look of an NFL linebacker and a swing speed that produced the longest drives on the PGA Tour. A combination of extreme weightlifting and a protein shake-centric diet made it possible. DeChambeau’s transformation was so intriguing that Rory McIlroy even admitted to testing out some bulking methods of his own.

“I have to chase down the most scientifically efficient way to get the golf ball in the hole,” DeChambeau told the New York Times at the time.

DeChambeau, who earned a physics degree from Southern Methodist University, never seems to shy away from an experiment. But experiments can have adverse effects, and that’s exactly what he admitted on a recent podcast appearance.

Speaking on the Five Clubs podcast to host Emma Carpenter, DeChambeau revealed that he’s lost weight in recent months in an effort to prevent future injuries and improve his overall health. It turned out that the LIV member’s bulking trial couldn’t be a forever pursuit, as he started to notice negative impacts.

“I ate improperly for almost a year and a half, and I was starting to feel weird” DeChambeau said on the podcast. “My system and my gut was all messed up. I went completely healthy, went on a Whole 30 diet, got a nutritionist, did blood work, measured stuff in my gut biome. I was super inflamed.”

“I’ve been using this new chef now,” DeChambeau continued. “I lost 20 pounds in a month. … All the inflammation has just left my system.”

The Whole 30 diet DeChambeau is referring to is a 30-day plan that focuses on eliminating sugar, alcohol, grains and dairy. The new routine is a far cry from his peak hardcore bulking diet, which included drinking six to eight protein shakes a day. DeChambeau admitted he would not recommend this particular method to any golfer.

There is little doubt that DeChambeau will find another innovative approach to improving his game in the near future, but aggressive weight gain is officially off the table for The Scientist.

