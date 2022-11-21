Caddie Steve Williams Will Come Out of Retirement to Work With Adam Scott

Steve Williams is coming out of retirement.

The longtime caddie for Tiger Woods, who also had stints with Greg Norman, Raymond Floyd and Adam Scott among others, will work for Scott at the Australian PGA this week as well as next week’s Australian Open.

Golf Digest reported that Williams is also expected to share duties with Scott’s regular caddie, Greg Hearmon, in 2023.

“For me it’s exciting to work again with Steve and see if we can rediscover the magic,” Scott told Golf Digest. “As a player, you experience different points in your career. Right now on the PGA Tour is a time of change, and I’m adjusting to it. Having Steve and Greg doing a job share is going to help me get everything I need and that’s to be fresh at the biggest events.”

Williams, who caddied for Woods from 1999 through 2011 and was on the bag for 13 of his major championships, began working for Scott soon after his split with Woods. He caddied for Scott during his 2013 Masters victory and full-time through 2017.

Scott, 42, is coming off a solid season in which he made it to the Tour Championship and climbed to 34th in the Official World Golf Ranking. But Scott has not won since the Genesis Invitational in 2020 and his last victory prior to that came in 2016.

“My goal is to win majors; I had a good run with Steve in the majors and we did win the Masters, but it’s about getting an overall balance for what I need to perform in the biggest events,” Scott said. “Steve is at a point in his life where he’d like to have a dabble again, so to speak. It’s a good balance for him because it won’t be a full year’s grind.”

Said Williams: “The time I spent caddying for Adam was very memorable; helping him becoming the first Australian to win at Augusta. I feel Adam is in a good shape with his game, and I’m fresh having not caddied for a few years, so I’ll bring a lot of enthusiasm.’’