'Hopefully I don't end up like Jon Rahm at Memorial.' Schauffele in Precarious Spot After Caddie Tests Positive for COVID

Xander Schauffele will be tested every day this week in Phoenix, and after a strong opening round, a positive result could be costly.

Xander Schauffele is in contention after a 67 to open the WM Phoenix Open on Thursday.

He’s also in the PGA Tour’s COVID-19 protocol system, meaning he needs to test negative for the coronavirus every day to continuing competing at TPC Scottsdale.

Why?

Because his caddie, Austin Kaiser, tested positive on Wednesday. Kaiser, who was staying on the bottom floor of a two-floor facility that Schauffele is also staying at this week, felt ill, got tested, and immediately left.

Schauffele alerted PGA Tour officials and now hopes he was not exposed.

“Got off to a good start to this tournament, so I got to test tomorrow morning and hope that I don’t end up like Jon Rahm at the Memorial,’’ Schauffele told reporters afterward. “So hopefully I’m fine.’’

Rahm, the No. 1-ranked player in the world, was in a similar predicament last June, although it was unknown to the public at large. He had been in close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, and thus was subject to testing each day.

The former Arizona State golfer managed to test negative each time, but between the delayed finish of the third round on Saturday and the start of the fourth round, he took a test – which did not come back until he was playing the final hole of the day and about to take a six-shot lead into the final round.

The test was positive and Rahm was forced to withdraw.

Schauffele summoned his friend, Kevin Techakonakboon, to fill in for Kaiser this week.

“Austin was with me at the house and he was downstairs,’’ Schauffele said. “He called me about 6 a.m. and he said he wasn't feeling good so he stayed in our room. We both tested. I was negative. He was positive. So kind of just him and his wife packed everything up and kind of just left the house right away.

“We literally had every fan and window open in the place. I don't know what else to really do.’’

As part of the Tour’s protocols, Schauffele will not be able to use the clubhouse or locker room and needs to return a negative test every day.

Schauffele said Kaiser drove from Scottsdale, Ariz., to his home in San Diego. Schauffele added that his caddie was not vaccinated: “I talked to him last night. He was running like a 103 fever, headache, body aches.

“He dodged the whole thing for as long as this has been going on, so he was bound to get it. And I just told him -- he was pretty bummed out. It's one of his favorite courses of the year. I just told him it's better here than the Masters.’’

Schauffele, who won the Olympic Gold Medal last summer, was trailing early leader K.H. Lee by two strokes as play progressed. Defending champion Brooks Koepka was a shot back of Lee.