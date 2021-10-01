October 1, 2021
Callaway's Johnny Wunder Offers Peek Under the Hood

Club manufacturer's content marketing manager gives an insider's look at tour pros' equipment and reveals how golfers can learn more about their own equipment.
18_Strong_EP325_MR

Callaway Golf content marketing manager Johnny Wunder joins the "18Strong" podcast to talk all things equipment. In this episode, Wunder reveals what goes through the mind of a golf “gear head” and what he’s looking at when breaking down a What’s in The Bag? video. He also tells of his first day on the job and hanging out with Phil Mickelson, along with what you can learn from understanding your own equipment.

Click above to listen to the latest "18Strong" edition and find more on the Morning Read Podcast Network

18Strong Podcast

