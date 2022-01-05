Skip to main content
January 5, 2022
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
ShopNewsTravelInstructionGearGamblingVideosPodcastsHobbiesOur Team
Search

Cameron Champ Out of Tournament of Champions With Positive COVID-19 Test

Champ's management team described it in a statement as a 'breakthrough case' and said Champ was feeling good.

KAPALUA, Hawaii (AP) — Cameron Champ has withdrawn from the Sentry Tournament of Champions after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Champ qualified for the winners-only event at Kapalua with his victory at the 3M Open in Minnesota last summer. The field now is at 38 players.

Champ tested positive at home in Houston before leaving for Hawaii.

His management team described it in a statement as a “breakthrough case” and said Champ was feeling good.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

It was at the 3M Open in late July that the PGA Tour stopped asymptomatic, pre-tournament testing for COVID-19, though it offers testing at tournaments for those with symptoms. The tour still can conduct periodic testing if necessary.

The last player to withdraw from a PGA Tour event was Kyle Westmoreland in the RSM Classic on the Georgia coast in November, the final official event of 2021.

Cameron Champ won the 2021 3M Classic.
News

Cameron Champ Out of Tournament of Champions With Positive COVID-19 Test

10 seconds ago
Xander
News

Odds, Best Bets for the 2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua

3 hours ago
hideki-matsuyama-dustin-johnson-2021-masters
News

2022 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

3 hours ago
Joaquin Niemann plays the 2021 Tournament of Champions.
News

2022 Sentry Tournament of Champions: Purse, Payouts and Field for Kapalua

19 hours ago
Gaming-Golf-Kapalua
News

Big Names (and Deep Sleepers) Worth a Bet This Week at Sentry Tournament of Champions

20 hours ago
Justin Thomas looks at his phone during a practice round at the 2021 US Open.
News

ESPN+ Will Show Four Golf Live Streams in New PGA Tour Deal

21 hours ago
golf-talk-america-article.jpg
Podcasts

Golf Talk America Welcomes PGA Tour Radio's Earl Forcey

22 hours ago
Course of Life Podcast
Podcasts

Listen: The Perfect Pick to Win at Kapalua and 2022 Golf Resolutions

22 hours ago
kramer-hickok-2021-travelers-championship
News

Here Is the TV Schedule and Network For Every Golf Tournament This Week

23 hours ago