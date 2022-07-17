Skip to main content

Cameron Smith Charges Sunday to Win the British Open; Rory McIlroy Finishes Third

With a Sunday 64 on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Australia's Cameron Smith won the 150th British Open for his first major title.

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland – A fifth major championship was seemingly ordained for Rory McIlroy at the Home of Golf.

Cam Smith had other ideas.

The Aussie used a five-birdie stretch to start the final nine holes and capped it with an 18th-hole birdie to shoot 8-under-par 64 and win his first major championship.

"It just unreal. To win this and win it here, at St. Andrews, is pretty special," Smith said, holding the Claret Jug.

The winner of the Players Championship earlier this year, Smith seemed to make putts from everywhere – and McIlroy didn’t.

The four-time major champion who was bidding for his first major title since the 2014 PGA, didn’t do much wrong – he made no bogeys and missed no greens.

But he simply could not get any putts to drop on a day when he needed to go lower than the 2-under-par 70 he shot. McIlroy did not have a one-putt green.

Clearly the crowd favorite in his final-group pairing with Norway’s Viktor Hovland, McIlroy’s only birdies came at the par-5 fifth hole and the par-4 10th. In both cases, he two-putted for birdie.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

“The galleries have been massive,’’ McIlroy said on Saturday about the enormity of the moment. “The ovations coming on the greens, with the big grandstands. Walking up 18 and that whole scene and trying to look for my parents and (wife) Erica and Poppy in the windows of the Rusacks, because I know what rooms we're staying in.

“I think it's appreciating the moment as well and appreciating the fact that it's unbelievably cool to have a chance to win The Open at St. Andrews. It's what dreams are made of. And I'm going to try to make a dream come true tomorrow.’’

It didn’t happen. McIlroy ended up third, two shots back.

McIlroy and Hovland began the final round at 16 under par and with a four-shot advantage over Cam Young and Smith. It seemed for a time it would simply be a duel between McIlroy and Hovland, who blinked first with a bogey at the fourth hole.

When McIlroy birdied the par-5 fifth, he had a two-shot advantage.

But McIlroy was not getting any putts to drop. While he played solid, there were no birdies forthcoming, except on the par-4 10th, where he drove the green and two-putted from 125 feet.

And that is when Smith got hot.

The Aussie who won the Players Championship in March went on a run. His birdie at the 11th cut the lead to one before McIlroy followed with his birdie at the 10th. Smith then made birdies at the 12th, 13th and 14th holes – where he two-putted from 80 feet. He had made five straight and gone a shot ahead of McIlroy.

The only mistake he made was a poor approach to the 17th green, the Road Hole. You can’t miss it left there, and Smith did – leaving himself virtually no shot. So he simply putted around the bunker, then made the 10-footer to save par.

A final birdie at the 18th sealed it.

Scottie Scheffler won the 2022 Masters.
News

2021-22 PGA Tour Schedule: Complete Dates, Winners, Purses

By Morning Read Staff40 minutes ago
Cam Smith, 2022 British Open Sunday
News

Final Payouts: Cam Smith Banks $2.5 Million From Record-Breaking Prize Pool

By Morning Read Staff1 hour ago
Cam Smith of Australia kisses the Claret Jug after winning the 2022 British Open.
News

Cameron Smith Charges Sunday to Win the British Open; Rory McIlroy Finishes Third

By Bob Harig1 hour ago
Jon Rahm watches a shot during the 2022 British Open.
News

Jon Rahm Wants Sergio Garcia on His Ryder Cup Team, Calls for Tours to Negotiate with LIV Golf

By Bob Harig1 hour ago
The 18th hole at the Old Course at St. Andrews.
News

Here's How a British Open Playoff Would Be Decided at St. Andrews

By John Schwarb4 hours ago
148thOpen_2DLX0819-2
Where to Golf Next

Photo Gallery: Where Does the British Open Go From Here?

By Stuart Hall4 hours ago
Rory McIlroy tees off on the 18th hole on Saturday at the 2022 British Open.
News

What To Watch In the Final Round at St. Andrews: Rory, the Closing Holes and More Birdies

By Gary Van Sickle20 hours ago
Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland are pictured at the 2022 British Open.
News

Rory McIlroy, Viktor Hovland Share Lead, Set Up for Head-to-Head Sunday Showdown at St. Andrews

By Associated Press20 hours ago
Scottie Scheffler is pictured in the third round of the 2022 British Open.
News

Scottie Scheffler, a Fast Learner On the Old Course, Still Has a Chance

By Bob Harig20 hours ago