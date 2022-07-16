2022 British Open: Final Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for Entire Field at St. Andrews
The 2022 British Open at St. Andrews is set for an epic finish -- and a massive payday. It features a tournament-record fund of $14 million, up 22 percent from last year.
The winner will take home $2.5 million.
The R&A has followed a trend, as each of the three previous major-championships this season also raised their purses to record-setting numbers:
Masters: $15 million overall/$2.7 million to winner Scottie Scheffler
PGA: $15 million overall/$2.7 million to winner Justin Thomas
U.S. Open: $17.5 million overall/$3.15 million to winner Matt Fitzpatrick
Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland enter the final round at the Old Course tied at 16 under, four shots clear of their nearest pursuer, Cam Smith. Who will emerge with the Claret Jug, and the record-setting payday? We will find out Sunday afternoon.
Here is the complete prize-money breakdown for each player at the 2022 British Open at St. Andrews:
Win: $2,500,000
2: $1,455,000
3: $933,000
4: $725,000
5: $583,000
6: $505,000
7: $434,000
8: $366,000
9: $321,000
10: $290,000
11: $264,000
12: $234,000
13: $220,000
14: $206,000
15: $191,500
16: $176,000
17: $167,500
18: $159,750
19: $153,000
20: $145,750
21: $139,000
22: $132,000
23: $125,000
24: $118,000
25: $114,000
26: $109,000
27: $105,000
28: $101,500
29: $97,000:
30: $92,000
31: $89,000
32: $84,500
33: $81,500
34: $79,250
35: $76,500
36: $73,500
37: $70,000
38: $66,500
39: $64,000
40: $62,000
41: $59,500
42: $56,500
43: $54,000
44: $51,000
45: $48,000
46: $45,500
47: $43,700
48: $42,000
49: $40,000
50: $39,100
51: $38,200
52: $37,600
53: $37,000
54: $36,500
55: $35,900
56: $35,400
57: $35,000
58: $34,750
59: $34,500
60: $34,250
61: $34,000
62: $33,900
63: $33,750
64: $33,600
65: $33,400
66: $33,100
67: $32,900
68: $32,600
69: $32,400
70: $32,200
71: $32,075
72: $31,950
73: $31,825
74: $31,700
75: $31,575
76: $31,450
77: $31,325
78: $31,200
79: $31,075
80: $30,950
81: $39,950
82: $39,950
83: $39,950
Watch the 150th British Open with fuboTV: Start a 7-day trial today!