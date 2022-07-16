2022 British Open: Final Purse, Prize Money, Payouts for Entire Field at St. Andrews

The 2022 British Open at St. Andrews is set for an epic finish -- and a massive payday. It features a tournament-record fund of $14 million, up 22 percent from last year.

The winner will take home $2.5 million.

The R&A has followed a trend, as each of the three previous major-championships this season also raised their purses to record-setting numbers:



Masters: $15 million overall/$2.7 million to winner Scottie Scheffler

PGA: $15 million overall/$2.7 million to winner Justin Thomas

U.S. Open: $17.5 million overall/$3.15 million to winner Matt Fitzpatrick

Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland enter the final round at the Old Course tied at 16 under, four shots clear of their nearest pursuer, Cam Smith. Who will emerge with the Claret Jug, and the record-setting payday? We will find out Sunday afternoon.

Here is the complete prize-money breakdown for each player at the 2022 British Open at St. Andrews:

Win: $2,500,000

2: $1,455,000

3: $933,000

4: $725,000

5: $583,000

6: $505,000

7: $434,000

8: $366,000

9: $321,000

10: $290,000

11: $264,000

12: $234,000

13: $220,000

14: $206,000

15: $191,500

16: $176,000

17: $167,500

18: $159,750

19: $153,000

20: $145,750

21: $139,000

22: $132,000

23: $125,000

24: $118,000

25: $114,000

26: $109,000

27: $105,000

28: $101,500

29: $97,000:

30: $92,000

31: $89,000

32: $84,500

33: $81,500

34: $79,250

35: $76,500

36: $73,500

37: $70,000

38: $66,500

39: $64,000

40: $62,000

41: $59,500

42: $56,500

43: $54,000

44: $51,000

45: $48,000

46: $45,500

47: $43,700

48: $42,000

49: $40,000

50: $39,100

51: $38,200

52: $37,600

53: $37,000

54: $36,500

55: $35,900

56: $35,400

57: $35,000

58: $34,750

59: $34,500

60: $34,250

61: $34,000

62: $33,900

63: $33,750

64: $33,600

65: $33,400

66: $33,100

67: $32,900

68: $32,600

69: $32,400

70: $32,200

71: $32,075

72: $31,950

73: $31,825

74: $31,700

75: $31,575

76: $31,450

77: $31,325

78: $31,200

79: $31,075

80: $30,950

81: $39,950

82: $39,950

83: $39,950

