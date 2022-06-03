Listen: Champions Tour Pro Says Players 'Watching and Waiting' for PGA Tour's Response to LIV Golf

Skip to main content

Paul Stankowski Says Tour Pros Are 'Watching and Waiting' for PGA Tour's Response to LIV Golf

In this new episode, PGA Champions Tour pro Paul Stankowski joins for a wide-ranging chat about LIV Golf and where the PGA Tour might go from here.

PGA Tour Champions pro Paul Stankowski joins this new episode to talk LIV Golf. Stankowski says he's loyal to the PGA Tour, but also believes every player has a right to make his own decision and must live with the consequences. He was shocked that Dustin Johnson signed up for the debut event in London.

The sponsorship fallout for players who jump to LIV is just beginning, and Stankowski says other Tour players are "watching and waiting" on the PGA Tour's response.

Hit the play button above to listen and look for more new episodes of Golf Talk America coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network

Paul Stankowski, LIV Golf Invitational, Golf Podcast

