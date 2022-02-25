Skip to main content

Cleveland's Smart Sole 4 Wedge Takes on Sleek Look

By making a black satin finish available, Cleveland adds a nuanced look to an already straightforward model that offers optimal performance qualities.

Smart Sole 4 Black Satin Wedge

Lofts: 42 degrees (Chipper), 50 degrees (Gap Wedge) and 58 degrees (Sand Wedge).
Price: $119.99 (Steel), $129.99 (Graphite).
Available: March 4, 2022.

In a golf club, look and feel is often as important as performance. 

Cleveland Golf's release of its Smart Sole 4 with a black satin finish certainly checks the box for look.Cleveland could have added Simple to the club's name, as well, because it takes a lot of guess work out of the equation. 

Cleveland Smart Sole 4 Black Satin Wedge

Smart Sole 4-S_TECH 1
Smart Sole 4 BS_1
Smart Sole 4 BS_2
5
Gallery
5 Images

The Smart Sole 4 comes in three models — C for chip shots, S for sand saves and G as a gap wedge — in three lofts (42, 50 and 58 degrees). As the club's name implies, the sole is at the heart of what makes this club.   

A three-tiered sole offers extra leading-edge bounce for improved contact, while the center of gravity is moved closer to the sweet spot through what Cleveland calls Feel Balancing Technology. The face also features premium-milled grooves to redirect moisture and turf that might impact optimal spin. 

The key addition with this release, though, is the sleek black satin finish that reduces glare for the golfer.  

