Connecting with Mark Berman, Owner of a New Women's Developmental Tour

Ann Liguori gets the details on the East Coast Women's Pro Tour, which began in January and will have up to 10 events this summer.

"Sports Innerview" host Ann Liguori connects with Mark Berman, Tournament Director and Owner of the East Coast Women's Pro Tour, a new developmental golf circuit for women. Berman started the circuit in January 2022, holding six tournaments since then with another eight to 10 in the works this summer up and down the East Coast, with $150,000 in prize money.