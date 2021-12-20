Skip to main content
December 20, 2021
Dan O'Neill on Golf's Past, Present and Future

Longtime Morning Read contributor Dan O'Neill joins the 'Golf with Jay Delsing' podcast to tell stories about Arnold Palmer, talk about present-day Tiger Woods and ponder what's in store for 2022.
Author:
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article

Morning Read contributor Dan O'Neill joins the podcast to discuss a range of topics, including Tiger Woods and what may be in the cards for 2022. He also shares a couple of fascinating Arnold Palmer tales.  

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here

