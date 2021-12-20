Dan O'Neill on Golf's Past, Present and Future

Longtime Morning Read contributor Dan O'Neill joins the 'Golf with Jay Delsing' podcast to tell stories about Arnold Palmer, talk about present-day Tiger Woods and ponder what's in store for 2022.

Morning Read contributor Dan O'Neill joins the podcast to discuss a range of topics, including Tiger Woods and what may be in the cards for 2022. He also shares a couple of fascinating Arnold Palmer tales.

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.