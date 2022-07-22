Listen: One of Golf's Most Colorful Trick-Shot Artists Continues to Inspire

In the latest episode of Musings on Sports, get to know Dennis Walters and his incredible golf journey.

Dennis Walters' life was forever changed by a fateful accident on a golf course, but he never gave up. He kept on dreaming, and through his more than 3,000 trick-shot golf shows, he continues to inspire with his powerful messages and incredible abilities. He's a member of the World Golf Hall of Fame and a truly remarkable person.

Listen to more about Walters' journey in our latest Musings on Sports podcast episode above.