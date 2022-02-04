Skip to main content
Distance at Core of Titleist's New Ball Offerings

The newest iteration of Titleist's TruFeel and Velocity golf balls continue to push the limits on distance without sacrificing feel and playability.
Titleist has introduced a pair of re-designed golf balls — The TruFeel and Velocity — with distance being the primary objective.

The TruFeel golf ball remains the brand's softest offering, but the R&D team has bulked it up with a larger and faster core and improved aerodynamics for greater distance. Meanwhile, the Velocity is all about speed.  

Titleist 2022 TruFeel Golf Ball

Highlights:
> A larger-than-usual 1.600-inch, low-compression core generates low spin for long distance.
> The cover is a thinner reformulation of Titleist's proprietary design.
> Design features 376 tetrahedral dimples for optimized distance.
> The popular alignment aid-type sidestamp, which was inspired by the most popular alignment aid available through the My Titleist customizer on Titleist.com since alignment options debuted in February 2018.

What They're Saying: “The TruFeel golfer is primarily focused on long and soft, but also seeks overall performance,” said Frederick Waddell, Titleist's director of golf ball product management. “That is where TruFeel stands out in its category, where the golfer doesn’t have to sacrifice performance and can trust the quality and consistency of Titleist.”

Price: $24.99 per dozen.

Availability: Currently available in white and high-optic yellow. Matte red balls will be available beginning Oct. 1.

Shop: Check out the latest Titleist golf balls in our online store

Titleist 2022 Velocity Ball

Highlights:
> A higher-compression core and reformulated cover combine to make this the longest traveling Velocity ball yet.
> The LSX core is slightly smaller (1.550”) than the TruFeel's, but it pops for faster speed on full-swing shots.
> Cover is a reformulated NaZ+ for added speed and playability.

What They're Saying: "This golf ball is fun for our team," Waddell said. "We‘re designing for a golfer looking for distance, and that allows us to be singularly focused on speed and overall distance through the bag. We were able to achieve the performance goals of longer driver and iron distance while maintaining its high flight and greenside playability through new and reformulated core and cover technology.”

Price: $29.99 per dozen. 

Availability: Currently available. Only the standard white (Nos. 1-4) will be available until October 1, when three distinct matte color options — orange, green and blue — in Nos. 00-11-22-33 will be rolled out.

Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product, Morning Read and SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.

