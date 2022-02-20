Skip to main content

Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau End Saudi Speculation, Pledge Allegiance to PGA Tour

Johnson and DeChambeau joined other prominent players who have said they will be sticking with the PGA Tour, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth.

Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau became the latest prominent players to assert their allegiance to the PGA Tour in the wake of considerable talk that they were involved in serious discussions about joining a rival league fronted by Greg Norman.

Johnson, who missed the cut this week at the Genesis Invitational, and DeChambeau, who has been out with an injury since withdrawing from the first round of the Saudi International two weeks ago, each issued statements via social media Sunday. Both addressed rumors surrounding their participation in the new league and said they will stick with the PGA Tour.

“Over the past several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf,’’ wrote Johnson, the No. 6 player in the world, in a statement posted on his behalf by the PGA Tour. “I feel it’s now time to put such speculation to rest I am fully committed to the PGA Tour.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to play the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family. While there will always be areas where our Tour can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the many sponsors who make the PGA Tour golf’s premier tour.’’

DeChambeau, ranked No. 12 in the world, issued a statement later in the day: “While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding my support for another tour, I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I. As of now, I am focused on getting myself healthy and competing again soon. I appreciate the support.’’

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Johnson and DeChambeau joined other prominent players who have said they will support the PGA Tour, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth.

Johnson and DeChambeau have been among the highest-profile players associated with the new league, as has Phil Mickelson, who in recent published interviews has been highly critical of the PGA Tour. Mickelson cited that criticism as a reason he is looking at the Saudi-based golf league that would be under the umbrella of LIV Golf Enterprises, of which Norman is the CEO.

Norman has also been announced as the commissioner of the new league, which has yet to be named. As part of it, the new league is offering substantial amounts just for joining, along with guaranteed payouts in the form of 54-hole tournaments with no cuts and $20 million purses. It would be run under the banner of the Asian Tour, to which LIV Golf Investments has already pledged $300 million over the next 10 years to help with a series of other events that would not be part of the new league.

The organization has hired top-level executives in media, marketing, rules and acquisitions but has yet to announce any player commitments.

Tags
terms:
Pga TourSaudi golfDustin JohnsonBryson DeChambeau

Dustin-Johnson
News

Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau End Saudi Speculation, Pledge Allegiance to PGA Tour

By Bob Harig
just now
Riviera Country Club 18th green, clubhoues
News

An Ode to Riviera, an 18-Hole Work of Art That Deserves Its Place Among World's Best Golf Courses

By Andy Brumer
3 hours ago
homa genesis
News

2022 Genesis Invitational: Purse, Payouts, Prize Money, Field

By Morning Read Staff
3 hours ago
Bones-Mackay
News

Inside Jim 'Bones' Mackay's Decision to Drop the Mic and Caddy for Justin Thomas

By Bob Harig
Feb 18, 2022
605197
News

Adidas Ties Wayne Gretzky's Passions Into Limited Edition Tour360 22 Shoe

By Stuart Hall
Feb 18, 2022
CharleyHoffman_2021SonyOpen
News

Charley Hoffman Lets Game, Not His Social Media, Do Talking at Riviera

By Alex Miceli
Feb 18, 2022
Niemann
News

Joaquin Niemann Fires 63 to Grab 3-Shot Lead at Riviera

By Associated Press
Feb 17, 2022
i525_Iron_Lifestyle_3
News

Ping i525 Irons Fix What You Can't See

By Mike Purkey
Feb 17, 2022
Tour Championship Rd3 077
News

PGA Tour Appears to Craft Its Own Response to Rival Saudi League

By Bob Harig
Feb 17, 2022