Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau End Saudi Speculation, Pledge Allegiance to PGA Tour

Dustin Johnson and Bryson DeChambeau became the latest prominent players to assert their allegiance to the PGA Tour in the wake of considerable talk that they were involved in serious discussions about joining a rival league fronted by Greg Norman.

Johnson, who missed the cut this week at the Genesis Invitational, and DeChambeau, who has been out with an injury since withdrawing from the first round of the Saudi International two weeks ago, each issued statements via social media Sunday. Both addressed rumors surrounding their participation in the new league and said they will stick with the PGA Tour.



“Over the past several months, there has been a great deal of speculation about an alternative tour; much of which seems to have included me and my future in professional golf,’’ wrote Johnson, the No. 6 player in the world, in a statement posted on his behalf by the PGA Tour. “I feel it’s now time to put such speculation to rest I am fully committed to the PGA Tour.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to play the best tour in the world and for all it has provided me and my family. While there will always be areas where our Tour can improve and evolve, I am thankful for our leadership and the many sponsors who make the PGA Tour golf’s premier tour.’’

DeChambeau, ranked No. 12 in the world, issued a statement later in the day: “While there has been a lot of speculation surrounding my support for another tour, I want to make it very clear that as long as the best players in the world are playing the PGA Tour, so will I. As of now, I am focused on getting myself healthy and competing again soon. I appreciate the support.’’

Johnson and DeChambeau joined other prominent players who have said they will support the PGA Tour, including Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth.

Johnson and DeChambeau have been among the highest-profile players associated with the new league, as has Phil Mickelson, who in recent published interviews has been highly critical of the PGA Tour. Mickelson cited that criticism as a reason he is looking at the Saudi-based golf league that would be under the umbrella of LIV Golf Enterprises, of which Norman is the CEO.

Norman has also been announced as the commissioner of the new league, which has yet to be named. As part of it, the new league is offering substantial amounts just for joining, along with guaranteed payouts in the form of 54-hole tournaments with no cuts and $20 million purses. It would be run under the banner of the Asian Tour, to which LIV Golf Investments has already pledged $300 million over the next 10 years to help with a series of other events that would not be part of the new league.

The organization has hired top-level executives in media, marketing, rules and acquisitions but has yet to announce any player commitments.