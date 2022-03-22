EA Sports' PGA Tour Video Game Release Pushed Back to Spring 2023

ShotLink and TrackMan data, including a number of renowned courses, will be included when the popular game comes out.

Courtesy EA Sports

Golf fans will have to wait an additional year for the relaunch of EA Sports' "PGA Tour" series.

EA announced on Tuesday that the game — originally slated for Spring 2022 — has now been delayed to Spring 2023.

"EA Sports PGA Tour is our first HD golf game in seven years and we wanted to give it the time to make the best game possible. We’re excited to bring all four majors, the Players Championship, FedEx Cup Playoffs and more to golf fans on next-gen platforms," said EA Sports in a statement to Morning Read/SI.com.

EA announced the return of PGA Tour nearly a year ago, on March 29, 2021. A series of promising updates over the ensuing months was followed by a tweet in November that EA was "shifting the launch date."

The game's marketing has thus far focused on the inclusion of all four 2022 men's major championships, including the Masters at Augusta National, the PGA Championship at Southern Hills in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the U.S. Open at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts, and the British Open at St. Andrews.

An FAQ page on the game's official website also lists the inclusion of Pebble Beach, Torrey Pines, Kiawah Island's Ocean Course and the Players Stadium course at TPC Sawgrass; the FedEx Cup playoff courses at TPC Southwind, Wilmington Country Club, and East Lake; LPGA events including the Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club; multiple amateur events including the U.S. Amateur; "Road to the Masters" content; a career mode; PGA Tour and LPGA pros; and ShotLink and TrackMan data.

A Spring 2022 release would have coincided with the beginning of golf's major championship season, and the game's development team will now work to meet that same deadline next year.

Of potential note, given the delay, the 2023 PGA Championship, U.S. Open and Open Championship will be played at Oak Hill, Los Angeles Country Club (North) and Royal Liverpool (Hoylake).