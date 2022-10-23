Final Results, Prize Money for CJ Cup in South Carolina

Fifteen of the top 20 players in the world teed it up at Congaree Golf Club for the $10.5 million tournament.

The fifth event of the 2022-23 season has moved from South Korea to Las Vegas and now South Carolina. The CJ Cup, which was previously part of a PGA Tour Asian Swing, had been played in Las Vegas the last two years. It has now moved to Congaree Golf Club, which took the Canadian Open date in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Rory McIlroy is the defending champion and led after 54 holes in his bid to repeat against strongest field of the fall, as 15 of the top-20 ranked players in the world are competing. This is a limited-field, 78-player event with no cut.

First place pays $1,890,000 from a purse of $10.5 million. This page will be updated following Sunday's final round with full results and prize money.