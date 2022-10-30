Final Results, Prize Money for Butterfield Bermuda Championship
The PGA Tour returned to Port Royal Golf Course for the sixth event of the 2022-23 season.
Now in its fourth year, the Butterfield Bermuda Championship has carved out its own niche in the PGA Tour's fall portion of the schedule.
Once an opposite-field event to the WGC-HSBC Champions, the Bermuda Championship became a full-FedEx Cup points event in 2020, with the winner receiving a Masters berth.
Seamus Power, the lone player in the world top 50 in the field, shared the 54-hole lead with Ben Griffin.
Final Butterfield Bermuda Championship Results, Prize Money
Will be updated after the final round
WIN: $1,170,000
2nd: $708,500
3rd: $448,500