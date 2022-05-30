Listen: Folds of Honor Founder Lt. Col. Dan Rooney on Giving Back Through Golf

Skip to main content

Folds of Honor Founder Lt. Col. Dan Rooney Discusses Giving Back Through Golf

On Memorial Day weekend, Ann Liguori visits with a veteran whose service to fellow veterans and their families through golf is unmatched.

Ann visits with Lt. Col. Dan Rooney -- a fighter pilot, PGA golf pro and founder of Folds of Honor. They talk about Patriot Golf, which raises money to support military veterans and connect them to golf, and the great work of Folds of Honor, providing scholarships to military families. Dan's passion for golf and helping others is abundantly clear in the conversation.

To listen, click above. For more from the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here.

Lt. Col. Dan Rooney

