Former PGA Tour Players Now With LIV Have Memberships Revoked for Next Season

Players not resigning Tour memberships upon joining LIV, such as Phil Mickelson and Bryson DeChambeau, received a letter informing them of the revocation for 2022-23.

The PGA Tour players who had been suspended indefinitely by the PGA Tour have had their memberships revoked for the 2022-23 season, which begins in two weeks.

The letters were sent to players such as Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau, Pat Perez and all other PGA Tour players who had not resigned their membership when first playing the LIV Golf Invitational Series tournaments. A copy of the letter was obtained by Sports Illustrated.

Mickelson has said previously that he believed his lifetime membership, due to having won a minimum of 20 tournaments, was earned and that he shouldn't have had to relinquish it.

“The terms of your contractual commitments to LIV Golf prohibit you from satisfying the material obligations set forth in the regulations and make clear that you have no intention to, and indeed cannot comply with these requirements of membership in the PGA Tour,’’ said the letter written by Kirsten Burgess, the Tour’s vice president, competition administration.

“The Tour cannot enter into a membership agreement with a player when, as here, it reasonably anticipates the player will not perform the material obligations under that agreement. Accordingly, your PGA Tour membership cannot and will not be renewed for the 2022-2023 PGA TOUR season.’’

Mickelson and DeChambeau are part of an antitrust lawsuit filed against the PGA Tour and joined last week by LIV Golf, which challenges the suspensions. As part of the lawsuit, it was learned that players who have been indefinitely suspended and played in LIV Golf events have seen those suspensions stretch into 2024.

Bryson DeChambeau met with media on Tuesday at the LIV Golf Invitational event outside Portland, Oregon.
