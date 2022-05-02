Listen: Galvin Green is Looking to Change the World

Skip to main content

Galvin Green is Looking to Change the World

In a new episode, get to know a golf apparel company with a unique story to share.

In a new episode, Galvin Green's U.S. Operations Director Tom Romano joins host Michael Williams to talk about how his company produces quality garments while also setting a standard for sustainability in golf. This episode also features former LPGA Commissioner Charlie Mechem, who is promoting his new book, "Arnie and Jack: Stories of My Long Friendship With Two Remarkable Men."

Hit the play button above to listen, and look for more new episodes of "The 19th Hole" coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network.

