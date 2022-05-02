Listen: Galvin Green is Looking to Change the World

In a new episode, get to know a golf apparel company with a unique story to share.

In a new episode, Galvin Green's U.S. Operations Director Tom Romano joins host Michael Williams to talk about how his company produces quality garments while also setting a standard for sustainability in golf. This episode also features former LPGA Commissioner Charlie Mechem, who is promoting his new book, "Arnie and Jack: Stories of My Long Friendship With Two Remarkable Men."

