Gary Williams Talks Jay Bilas' 'Tomahawked' 3-Iron and Tiger Woods

Longtime golf host Gary Williams joins 'Beyond the Clubhouse' to tell his best Jay Bilas golf story and what we should take away from Tiger Woods' performance at the PNC Championship.

"There was no way in the world based on the aftermath of his accident that I thought that he was going to be this far along," Williams said. "It leaves the spectrum wide open on whether it's really possible for him to play competitive golf at the highest level next year.

But Williams didn't mince words when warning golf fans to limit expectations of Tiger's playing schedule.

"(Tiger playing in 2022) is a reasonable thing for us to let marinate, but I'm not going to draw any conclusions one way or another at all based on this weekend," he said. "It's just a joyful time for him. And it's a blessing that he's playing and I'm going to leave it at that."

More highlights from this episode: