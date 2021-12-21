Skip to main content
December 21, 2021
Gary Williams Talks Jay Bilas' 'Tomahawked' 3-Iron and Tiger Woods

Longtime golf host Gary Williams joins 'Beyond the Clubhouse' to tell his best Jay Bilas golf story and what we should take away from Tiger Woods' performance at the PNC Championship.
Click the play button above to hear longtime golf host and current SiriusXM PGA Tour radio host Gary Williams join 'Beyond the Clubhouse' to share his thoughts on Tiger Woods' return to golf at the PNC.

"There was no way in the world based on the aftermath of his accident that I thought that he was going to be this far along," Williams said. "It leaves the spectrum wide open on whether it's really possible for him to play competitive golf at the highest level next year.

But Williams didn't mince words when warning golf fans to limit expectations of Tiger's playing schedule.

"(Tiger playing in 2022) is a reasonable thing for us to let marinate, but I'm not going to draw any conclusions one way or another at all based on this weekend," he said. "It's just a joyful time for him. And it's a blessing that he's playing and I'm going to leave it at that."

More highlights from this episode:

  • Williams makes bold predictions for 2022 including how bullish he is on Jordan Spieth winning a major championship.
  • Williams' favorite stories from the golf course with his friend Jay Bilas, including the Duke fans who retrieved Bilas' 3-iron from a tree
  • The joys of golf in Scotland and the upcoming Open Championship in St. Andrews.
Beyond The Clubhouse.jpg
