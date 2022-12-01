The 2022 holiday shopping season has arrived and it's time to stock up on great golf gifts for the golfer in your life. Here's our list of golf gifts for women who love the game of golf.

2022 Golf Gifts for Her TaylorMade's Kalea Premier Set Engineered for lightweight speed, easy launch and max forgiveness, while combining advanced technology with the ability to build a set that matches your game. ... Every club backed by TaylorMade's Tour-proven technology. $1,699.99 Bogner Aleya Jogger Pant Made with stretchy jersey in double-face construction, these pants are as comfortably smooth on the inside as they are outside. … Contrasting technical sections are made from 100% recycled fibers. ... The flared leg has front zippers for functionality. … Side stripes in knitted fabric, stretchy cord ties with logo metal ends, modern embossed logo, and topstitched drawstring waistband all add to the quality design details Bogner is known for. … Euro sizes 34-42, or XS-XL are available. $350, bogner.com GGblue Explorer Jacket The durable, medium weight quilted outerwear piece is perfect for layering in style. … It’s full of performance features such as water-resistant, anti-microbial, and moisture-wicking to keep you dry and comfortable in a variety of weather conditions. … The metal snaps on cuffs, shoulder tabs and pockets elevate the street-to-course design, while a full zip front and side vents contribute to the jacket’s versatility. … The ideal "go-to" piece comes in sizes XS - XXL, and is also available in white. $136, ggblue.com. Chervo's Edvina Vest A handcrafted Pro-Therm, waterproof vest with highly heat-insulating, down-free, eco-friendly "Happy Goose" padding ... Designed in micro rip-stop nylon, ultra-light parachute tech fabrics built to perform and impress. $440, chervousa.com Calliope Coeur Lucky Locket The Coeur locket is engineered to seamlessly blend fashion and function on the course, and keep you from always digging in the depths of pockets looking for a ball marker. … The magnetic locket closure holds on magnetic ball marker, and the locket face comes in gold, rose gold or silver. … The bracelet comes in black embossed snakeskin on faux leather and has the same metal color choices for buckle closure. … Universal sizing for a double wrap around wrist is approximately 16 inches in length. … Makes a great stocking stuffer and golf girlfriend gift. $42, calliopegolf.com. Tory Sport Cashmere Retro Golf Sweater Inspired by a vintage collegiate uniform, the 100 percent pure cashmere sweater provides a soft, cozy warm layer. … It features an elegant silhouette and is a perfect layer to dress up your golf wardrobe. … The golf insignia adds a playful detail, and the camel/beige color blocking is an on trend combination. … Easy to pair with tonal hues or punch it up with a pop of bright orange or green. … The classic fit is flattering on many shapes and available in sizes XS-XL. $398, toryburch.com Vessel Signature Laptop Tote Made for the woman on the move, this tote will quickly become a favorite workwear companion, weekend accessory and carry-on essential. ... Designed with plenty of interior pockets to keep organized, and a magnetic top closure for quick access. ... Features include a dedicated laptop compartment that fits an iPad or 15-inch laptop, six slip pockets, one zip pocket and a dual-function trolley sleeve for easy travels. … Made from premium synthetic leather known for its durability, weather resistance, and easy-to-clean. … Available in three colors, and you can build a full travel set with matching duffles, backpack, toiletry cases, and more. $245, vesselgolf.com TheraFace Pro From Therabody, makers of the popular Theragun body massager, now has TheraFace, the ultimate device for facial health. ... Reduce tension and relax facial muscles with the technology behind Theragun percussive therapy, now designed for the face. … From skin-toning micro-current to rejuvenating light therapy, you can combine and customize more facial health treatments than any other device. … Firms and tightens skin, improve muscle tone, firms/plumps, reduces wrinkles, helps acne, and the cleansing ring removes build up dirt, oil, debris. … It’s like having a spa facial at home. $399 includes six facial treatments, therabody.com Lifestyle fashion with the versatility to be worn on and off course, the Links shoe is the wear-everywhere, go-anywhere shoe she’ll wear constantly. ... The soft premium full grain leather is waterproof and provides superior comfort, breathability, and durability. … Soft underfoot cushioning delivers added comfort and heel support. … Two color combinations are available in hunter green/white and burgundy/bone, and two solids in all black and all white. … Sizes range from 5-11, and two widths. $129.99, footjoy.com Notorious Pink Rosé A rosé made from the finest 100% Grenache from the South of France, with an aromatic nose and taste. Their Grenache Rosé 2019 was awarded a gold medal. $14.99, Notoriouswines.com Nettie Pickleball Set Comfortable, lightweight, and powerful pickleball paddles to play one of the fastest growing sports with friends and family. … The Double Pack is ideal for playing a quick game with a friend. … Paddles are made of carbon fiber with a lightweight honeycomb core. ... With this set you get a choice of two paddle designs—Bainbridge, Bedford, Pendleton or Ashbury—two ball, two sweatbands, and free shipping. … Pair it with Nettie's sturdy, great looking canvas paddle carrying bag (sold separately) for a complete packaged gift. $149.99, playnettie.com

Disclaimer: All selections are independently chosen by our editorial team. If you buy a linked product, SI.com may earn a fee. Pricing may vary.