    • October 13, 2021
    Golf World Pays Tribute to Renton Laidlaw

    The Scottish writer and broadcaster died this week at 82 and is remembered as one of the gentlemen of golf.
    The golf world is mourning the loss of Renton Laidlaw who died this week at age 82. Icon is an overused word but the Scottish-born journalist truly was a golf icon. He began in print before moving to broadcast, the BBC and eventually covered 165 majors, including 58 Open Championships and 42 Masters.

    He became known and loved by American audiences as the distinctive, witty voice of the European Tour on Golf Channel. 

    Here's a sampling of some of the tributes to the Laidlaw:

    From golf writer John Huggan, a friend to the end:

    NBC's Jimmy Roberts:

    From legendary golf photographer David Cannon:

    Golf Channel's Rich Lerner:

    The R&A:

    Scottish golf writer Martin Dempster:

    Ewen Murray, Tour pro turned broadcaster:

    British TV host Kirsty Gallacher:

    Sir Nick Faldo:

    The European Tour:

    From Paul Lawrie, the 1999 Open Championship winner:

