Golf World Pays Tribute to Renton Laidlaw

The Scottish writer and broadcaster died this week at 82 and is remembered as one of the gentlemen of golf.

The golf world is mourning the loss of Renton Laidlaw who died this week at age 82. Icon is an overused word but the Scottish-born journalist truly was a golf icon. He began in print before moving to broadcast, the BBC and eventually covered 165 majors, including 58 Open Championships and 42 Masters.

He became known and loved by American audiences as the distinctive, witty voice of the European Tour on Golf Channel.

Here's a sampling of some of the tributes to the Laidlaw:

