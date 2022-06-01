Skip to main content

Graeme McDowell Explains LIV Golf Decision: 'This is a Compelling Opportunity'

The 2010 U.S. Open champion said the unknowns around the start-up circuit are 'a little scary' but welcomed the chance for something new.
Graeme McDowell is pictured before the 2021 Saudi International.

Graeme McDowell, 42, is among several former European Ryder Cup players to sign up for the first LIV Golf event.

Graeme McDowell admits he is concerned about the consequences of signing up to play in the first LIV Golf Invitational Series event next week in England, but nonetheless believes he made the correct decision to compete in the $25 million tournament.

McDowell, the 2010 U.S. Open champion who has played on four European Ryder Cup teams, spoke at the Asian Tour’s International Series England event where he is competing this week.

“I’m happy to see the field being announced,’’ McDowell said via the National Club Golfer. “I think it’s a strong field. It was a very difficult decision. It’s a difficult decision as a player when there’s so many unknowns. We don’t know what the reaction is going to be.

“It just boils down to the fact that I am a business and I’ve operated all over the world for 20 years. This is a compelling opportunity. It’s a fun format and there are some guarantees there.

“It wasn’t a decision I took very lightly. I realized the consequences could be far ranging. But I felt like it was the right decision for me and my family – to be able to take an opportunity like this and play on something new.

“At the end of the day, it’s another golf tour, which we’ve operated on all over the world for the last 20 years. I feel like I have the right to do that.’’

McDowell was among 42 players announced Tuesday by LIV Golf for the first event, including the surprising inclusion of Dustin Johnson, who is the highest-ranked player in the world at No. 13.

Others who have signed on are former European Ryder Cup players Sergio Garcia, Lee Westwood, Ian Poulter and Martin Kaymer, as well as Americans Kevin Na and Talor Gooch.

McDowell, 42, wondered if threatened bans to play on the PGA Tour and DP World Tour would be good for the sport.

“I believe it’s not good for the game and I really feel what the guys at LIV have done is they’re tried to create a schedule which especially fits around the PGA Tour,’’ McDowell said. “It’s designed to co-exist with the other tours in the world and let’s just hope that it all works out. The unknowns are a little scary but I’m sure it’s weighted into the decision of every player that’s decided to take the leap. And we just hope that the right decision will be made.’’

