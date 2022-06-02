Hideki Matsuyama Disqualified from the Memorial Due to Nonconforming Club

The 2014 winner at Muirfield Village had a thick substance on the face of his 3-wood, and playing a shot with the nonconforming club resulted in a DQ.

Hideki Matsuyama, whose first PGA Tour win was in 2014 at the Memorial Tournament, was disqualified from the event Thursday for playing with a nonconforming club.

Matsuyama's TaylorMade 3-wood had a thick white paint-like substance around the center of the club face, which made the club nonconforming according to the Rules of Golf.

"Those markings were placed by his club guy, to help with alignment. Assistance with alignment by placing a small Sharpie line on the face is allowed, but what was done with that substance was a coating that was not only in the grooves but was very thick along the face," PGA Tour chief referee Steve Rintoul told Golf Channel. "Now he's applied a substance to the face, which renders the club nonconforming."

In the Rules of Golf, Rule 4.1-a(3) says players cannot hit a shot with a club that has been changed “by applying any substance to the clubhead (other than in cleaning it) to affect how it performs in making a stroke.”

A player may have a nonconforming club in his bag, but if he uses it in a tournament round he is subject to disqualification. Matsuyama teed off with the 3-wood on his opening hole.

It was the first disqualification of his career. Playing partners Patrick Reed and Rory McIlroy finished the round as a twosome.

Matsuyama, the 2011 Masters champion, has eight PGA Tour wins overall. In eight career starts at the Memorial he has one win, a fifth- and a sixth-place finish.