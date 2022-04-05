Hideki Matsuyama's Masters Champions Dinner Menu Revealed

Wagyu beef, sushi and strawberry shortcake are among the choices by the first Japanese Masters champion.

Hideki Matsuyama is the guest of honor at Tuesday night's Champions Dinner. Alex Gould/USA Today

The Champions Dinner on Tuesday during Masters week is the most exclusive meal in golf, with a menu chosen by the previous year's champion.

As expected, Hideki Matsuyama's dinner menu is influenced by his native Japan. The appetizers include sushi, sashimi, which is thinly sliced raw fish or meat; and nigiri, a delicacy made with vinegared sushi rice with the fish placed on top of the rice.

The entrees are black cod, glazed with miso, which is a traditional Japanese seasoning. Black cod is said to be ultra healthy as well as rich and buttery. Miyasaki Wagyu beef is the other entree, which will be a ribeye of A5 Wagyu, said to be the most expensive and richest beef in the world.

The dessert is Japanese strawberry shortcake made with Amaou strawberries, a large berry said to be Japan's finest.

The dinner dates to 1952, with the idea hatched by Ben Hogan. The only requirement was that green coats would be worn, and the first dinner had 11 attendees.

Per tradition, the previous year's champion chooses the menu and pays for the dinner.

Matsuyama won the 2021 Masters 10 years after he was low amateur in 2011. He shot a third-round 65 to take the lead and held on to win by one shot over Will Zalatoris. He became the first men's Japanese golfer to win a major championship.