Skip to main content

Hideki Matsuyama's Masters Champions Dinner Menu Revealed

Wagyu beef, sushi and strawberry shortcake are among the choices by the first Japanese Masters champion.
Hideki Matsuyama is shown at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.

Hideki Matsuyama is the guest of honor at Tuesday night's Champions Dinner.

The Champions Dinner on Tuesday during Masters week is the most exclusive meal in golf, with a menu chosen by the previous year's champion.

As expected, Hideki Matsuyama's dinner menu is influenced by his native Japan. The appetizers include sushi, sashimi, which is thinly sliced raw fish or meat; and nigiri, a delicacy made with vinegared sushi rice with the fish placed on top of the rice. 

The entrees are black cod, glazed with miso, which is a traditional Japanese seasoning. Black cod is said to be ultra healthy as well as rich and buttery. Miyasaki Wagyu beef is the other entree, which will be a ribeye of A5 Wagyu, said to be the most expensive and richest beef in the world.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The dessert is Japanese strawberry shortcake made with Amaou strawberries, a large berry said to be Japan's finest.

The dinner dates to 1952, with the idea hatched by Ben Hogan. The only requirement was that green coats would be worn, and the first dinner had 11 attendees. 

Per tradition, the previous year's champion chooses the menu and pays for the dinner.

Matsuyama won the 2021 Masters 10 years after he was low amateur in 2011. He shot a third-round 65 to take the lead and held on to win by one shot over Will Zalatoris. He became the first men's Japanese golfer to win a major championship.

Hideki Matsuyama is shown at the 2022 WM Phoenix Open.
News

Hideki Matsuyama's Masters Champions Dinner Menu Revealed

By Morning Read Staff17 seconds ago
Hideki Matsuyama | 2020 Masters
News

Meet the Architects Who Have Shaped Augusta National

By Joe Passov1 hour ago
Cameron-Smith-Monday
News

Fear the Mullet: No Player Looks Less Like a Masters Champion Than Cameron Smith, But Watch Out This Week

By Gary Van Sickle13 hours ago
Bryson DeChambeau hits an iron shot at the 2022 Valero Texas Open.
News

Bryson DeChambeau Says Phil Mickelson Has 'Gone Dark'

By Morning Read Staff13 hours ago
Bryson-DeChambeau
News

Bryson DeChambeau Says His Health is at 80% Heading Into Masters

By Alex Miceli15 hours ago
Tiger Woods-Fred-Couples
News

Fred Couples Says Tiger Woods 'Will Contend' This Week After Playing Monday Practice Round

By Bob Harig15 hours ago
Tiger-Monday
News

Who Is Tiger Woods Trying To Fool? Of Course He's Playing in This Masters

By Alex Miceli18 hours ago
Collin Morikawa plays a stroke from the No. 12 tee during Round 1 of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, April 8, 2021.
News

'Anonymous Architects' Offer No-Holds Barred Opinions on Augusta National

By Joe Passov22 hours ago
ann-liguori-sports-innerview-logo
News

Talking to Bob Jones IV, Grandson of the Legendary Bobby Jones

By Ann Liguori23 hours ago