Holiday Spirits in More Ways Than One

Dreaming about saving some of that amazing bottle of wine for later? Coravin makes it possible. The latest and most portable is the Coravin Timeless Six+, which pierces the cork of a bottle of wine to withdraw a glass or two, while seamlessly replacing the liquid with inert argon gas. ... After the Coravin’s medical-grade needle is withdrawn, the bottle’s cork, which is naturally elastic, seals itself up again. And the wine is preserved for months, even years. ... For screwcapped bottles, the Six+ also has a special adapter, preserving the wine for three or four weeks, instead of a few days. ... It all packs into a handy, black carrying pouch.

Price: $299.

Shop: Coravin