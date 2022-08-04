Skip to main content

How Appearing on a TV Game Show Affected One Aspiring Pro's Career

In a new podcast series on SI.com, host Kelly Okun meets with Tessa Teachman, who appeared on Golf Channel's 'Big Break Myrtle Beach'

In her debut episode of a new podcast on SI.com, Kelly Okun speaks with Tessa Teachman, a contestant on Golf Channel's Big Break Myrtle Beach in 2014, about her experience on TV and how that affected her professional golf career.

We dive into the behind-the-scenes details, especially the famous "Flop Wall" challenge. She also shares some fun stories from playing on tours around the world. Learn how Teachman fared against her competitors and see what she's up to now.

Chapters:

[1:36] Applying to Big Break

[4:00] Learning the Big Break Location

[4:55] What's It Like Having a Stylist?

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

[7:00] Typical Day of Filming

[9:46] The Flop Wall Challenge

[13:05] Final Days of Competition

[19:06] Golf Travel/Tour Life

[22:16] Where is Tessa Now?

Hit the play button above to listen and look for more episodes of Going Pro with Kelly O. coming soon. 

Tags
terms:
Going Pro With Kelly OTessa TeachmanBig Break

P1_BAMOR10262020-Going-Pro-Cover---1200x675
News

Listen: How Appearing on a TV Game Show Affected One Aspiring Pro's Career

By Kelly Okun1 minute ago
Friars-Podcast-Final
News

Listen: Inside the Wyndham, and What It's Like to Host a PGA Tour Event

By Morning Read Staff10 minutes ago
Talor Gooch is pictured at the 2022 British Open.
News

A Temporary Restraining Order Is the First Piece of Business as LIV Golf vs. the PGA Tour Begins in Court

By Alex Miceli1 hour ago
Phil-Mickelson-LIV2
News

Phil Mickelson Has Been Suspended for Two Years by PGA Tour, Lawsuit Reveals

By Bob Harig17 hours ago
Steph Kyriacou on the 1st hole during the first round of the AIG Women’s Open 2021
News

AIG Women's Open Features a Record Purse, But Could That Money Have Been Used Elsewhere?

By Alex Miceli17 hours ago
Commentary
Epson-Action
News

This Week the Epson Tour Will Make History at French Lick Resort

By Ally Lutter18 hours ago
Phil-Mickelson-LIV
News

Phil Mickelson Among 11 LIV Golf Players to File Lawsuit Against PGA Tour for Antitrust Violations

By Bob Harig20 hours ago
from-the-inbox-logo
News

Morning Read Mailbag: TV Talk and, Once Again, Plenty More LIV Opinions

By Morning Read Staff22 hours ago
Minjee Lee is pictured in the third round at the 2022 U.S. Women's Open.
News

Here Are TV Times for the Wyndham Championship, Women's British Open and Other Pro Tours

By Associated PressAug 3, 2022