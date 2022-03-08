Skip to main content

How Rapsodo Has the Power to Transform Your Game

Art Chou, North American general manager for Rapsodo, discusses why the pocket-sized launch monitor can shave strokes off a golfer's game.
Golf with Jay Delsing - Article

Art Chou, North American general manager for Rapsodo, joins host Jay Delsing to discuss the impact the pocket-sized mobile launch monitor — which integrates with a cell phone — and the metrics it produces can have on improving a player's game. Chou has been in research and development for 30 years, working with such companies as Titleist, Rawlings and Pixel Golf.

To listen, click above. For more "Golf with Jay Delsing" episodes on the Morning Read Podcast Network, click here

