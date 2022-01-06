Listen: How Tim and Phil Mickelson Will Get Ready for Kapalua

Tim Mickelson joins the 'Under the Strap' podcast for a wide-ranging interview that includes how to prepare for the Tournament of Champions, an event brother Phil hasn't played since 2001

Click the pIay button above to watch this week’s ‘Under the Strap' podcast as John Rathouz welcomes Tim Mickelson, brother/caddie of six-time major winner and reigning PGA Champion, Phil Mickelson.

Some highlights from this episode:

Tim jokes about how Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday of this week at Kapalua’s Plantation Course “are going to suck,” as he charts out the course for the Sentry Tournament of Champions without a greens book due to new restrictions.

He also opens up about two very special wins with Phil — one at Pebble Beach, where their grandfather was one of the original caddies in 1919, and, of course, the win at Kiawah in the 2021 PGA Championship.