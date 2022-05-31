Watch: How to Bet a Big-Time Field at Memorial

Skip to main content

How to Bet a Big-Time Field at Memorial

A star-studded field has descended upon Ohio. Here are our hosts picks to win, plus sleepers and fades.

The PGA Tour swings into Ohio and Jack's Tournament, the Memorial. A star-studded field is slated to play. Our hosts had a good week predicting last week's Colonial, and will try to build on the momentum. Rotowire's Jeff Erickson and Scott Jenstad (who dressed alike on accident) join Morning Read's Jeff Ritter. On to the picks:

Memorial Picks for Daily Fantasy Games

Using DraftKings prices, here are our hosts favorite players from each price tier:

$10,000 tier: Jeff Ritter likes John Rahm, even as the highest-priced player on the board. Rotowire's Scott Jenstad eyes Collin Morikawa, who is also his pick to win this week.

$9,000 tier: Ritter picks Viktor Hovland, who he believes is overdue to win a big-time tournament, along with Hideki Matsuyama and Shane Lowry. Jenstad also like Lowry, along with Jordan Spieth.

$8,000 tier: Ritter likes rookies Cam Young and Davis Riley, who just keep ringing up top-10 finishes. Jenstad also likes Young along with Mito Pereira.

$7,000 tier: Ritter picks Aaron Wise, Patrick Reed and Gary Woodland. Jenstad goes with Wise and CT Pan.

$6,000 tier: Ritter likes Adam Hadwin and Scott Stallings. Jenstad goes with Brendan Steele and Lucas Glover.

Best Bets for Memorial Tournament

Here are our hosts tickets, with odds from the SI Sportsbook:

Ritter: Viktor Hovland (22-1), Hideki Matsuyama (25-1), Patrick Reed (50-1) Aaron Wise Top-5 (12-1)
Jenstad: Collin Morikawa (20-1), Shane Lowry (25-1), Hideki Matsuyama 25-1) Daniel Berger (45-1), Brendan Steele (90-1)

One-and-Done Picks to Win Memorial

In one-and-done pools, you can only pick the same player once per calendar year. Here are our hosts' picks to win this week at Memorial.

Jeff Ritter: Hideki Matsuyama
Scott Jenstad: Collin Morikawa
Jeff Erickson: Jordan Spieth

Watch the video episode above, and hit the play button below to listen. Look for more episodes of Gaming Golf coming soon to the Morning Read Podcast Network

